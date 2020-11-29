Bengal T20 Challenge 2020: Knee injury rules Manoj Tiwary out of the tournament

Former Kolkata Knight Riders star Manoj Tiwary returned to competitive cricket earlier this week in the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020. The right-handed batsman looked in great touch, but unfortunately, his campaign has come to an early end courtesy of a knee injury.

As reported by ANI, Manoj Tiwary underwent an MRI scan on his left knee. The medical team ruled him out of the tournament after learning the severity of the injury.

"The MRI report on his left knee is in, and the doctors have ruled Manoj Tiwary out of the tournament," Jt Secretary Debabrata Das confirmed.

It is pertinent to note that all Bengal T20 Challenge players, including Manoj Tiwary, are in the bio-secure bubble in Novotel. The organizers provided the veteran Indian batsman a green corridor, following all the necessary rules, to conduct the MRI scan.

Manoj Tiwary played a match-winning knock for Mohun Bagan A.C. in the season opener

After all franchises ignored him for IPL 2020, Manoj Tiwary signed up to play for the Mohun Bagan A.C. in the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020. The former Kings XI Punjab star aggregated 61 runs off 39 deliveries in the match against Calcutta Customs Club. His inning powered Mohun Bagan A.C. to a 17-run victory.

However, Manoj Tiwary could not replicate the same performance against Kalighat Club. Batting at the number four position, Tiwary scored only two runs off 12 deliveries and lost his wicket to Sourav Mondal. Kalighat Club beat the Mohun Bagan A.C. by six wickets in that encounter.

Thank u God 🙏

U have always been kind 2 me. Thank u 4 d blessings.

Thank u also 2 all my well wishers Batted first time in a competitive game after 8 months in bengal’s first t20 challenge trophy 🏆 Happy 2 have contributed in d@winning cause 4 my @Mohun_Bagan Cricket team 😊 pic.twitter.com/KFuCaHdol9 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) November 24, 2020

Manoj Tiwary missed the previous game of his Bengal T20 Challenge team and will be unable to represent them further in this competition. He will aim to recover to full fitness ahead of the Indian domestic season.