MCC vs PRB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 39

The Moravian (MCC) will take on the Prague Barbarians (PRB) in the 39th match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Thursday.

The Moravian is one of the weakest sides in the entire competition. They managed to win just one of their six matches last season. They were also defeated by the Prague Spartans in a recent match by 49 runs and are at the bottom of the table with just two points.

Having played six matches this season, the Prague Barbarians have won three games so far. They defeated the Vinohrady CC by five runs in their last match and are fourth in the standings. They have accumulated six points so far this season.

MCC vs PRB Probable Playing 11 Today

MCC XI

Prem Yadav, Vineesh Njarekkattil, Om Sharma, Brajendra Gupta, Sunil Ambar, Jobi Samuel, Vinay Misra, Aamir Husain, Vignesh Surendran, Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Dheeraj Thakur

PRB XI

Pankaj Pundir, Birendra Kumar, Rahul Rungta, Harsha Chaganty, Divyendra Singh, Jahanur Hoque, Vandrasi Murali, Piyush Kumar, Andrew Sim, Uday Gali, Bilal Samad

Match Details

MCC vs PRT, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 39

Date and Time: 09 June 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground is known for being very batting-friendly. It’s a belter of a surface and batters will have the edge for most of the game. Bowlers will need to be accurate with their lengths. Both sides would like to bat first here.

Today’s MCC vs PRB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

D Thakur is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He can score runs in the middle order. He has scored 136 runs in six matches.

Batters

O Sharma is a great player to have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side as he can contribute on multiple fronts. He has scored 54 runs and has also taken four wickets.

All-rounders

M Sai Vandrasi is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 85 runs at a strike rate of 146.55. He has also scalped four wickets at an average of 14. He could prove to be a wonderful captaincy pick for your MCC vs PRB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

P Yadav is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 10 runs and is the highest wicket-taker for his side with five scalps.

Bowlers

V Krishna has done a terrific job with the ball in hand. He has six wickets to his name and has also added 10 runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in MCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction team

M Sai Vandrasi (PRB) – 272 points

V Krishna (PRB) – 257 points

O Sharma (MCC) – 234 points

P Yadav (MCC) – 211 points

J Hoque (PRB) – 205 points

Important stats for MCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction team

M Vandrasi: 85 runs and four wickets

V Krishna: 10 runs and six wickets

O Sharma: 54 runs and four wickets

P Yadav: 10 runs and five wickets

J Hoque: 107 runs

MCC vs PRB Dream11 Prediction Today

MCC vs PRB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Thakur, A Babu, O Sharma, J Hoque, V Surendran, M Vandrasi, P Yadav, R Thakral, V Krishna, P Kumar, H Chaganty

Captain: M Vandrasi, Vice-Captain: O Sharma

MCC vs PRB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Thakur, A Babu, O Sharma, J Hoque, A Sim, V Surendran, M Vandrasi, P Yadav, V Krishna, P Kumar, N Mishra

Captain: J Hoque, Vice-Captain: V Krishna

