MCC vs SICC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 9th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for MCC vs SICC match of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

Marsta CC take on Stockholm International Cricket Club in Match 19 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy

The final Group A fixture in the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League pits Marsta CC against Stockholm International Cricket Club at the Karsby Cricket Center.

Marsta currently occupy the coveted second spot in the group, while Stockholm International follow them with one win in two games. With momentum on their side, Stockholm International will eye an upset over Marsta, who could lose out on a top-two finish with a loss on Thursday.

With a lot to play for in this game, a mouthwatering encounter which could eventually decide the outcome of the league table is on the cards.

Squads to choose from

Marsta CC

Waqas Anis, Shahin Heydari, Shahid Mustafa, Umair Muzamal, Danish Jahanzeb, Asif Loan, Mushtaq Aslam, Aweem Ullah, Amjad Khawaja, Hamid Mehmood, Ahsan Rafique, Fahad Waqas, Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif, Qaiser Ilyas, Waqas Haider, Junaid Khan, Yasir Ali, Ajmal Raza, Sohail Khan, Waseem-ul-Haq, Faisal Iqbal, Bilal Momand, Kamran Ali, Zahid Naqwi, Qambar Syed, Zulfiqar Ali, Ghulam Hassan and Piyal Rehman

Stockholm International Cricket Club

Sarmad Imtiaz, Azeem Akhtar, Usman Rafique, Adnan Nazir, Razzaq Abdul, Yaseen Saleemi, Imran Rizvi, Usman Afzal, Naveed Anjum, Saad Asad, Hassan Mehmood, Abrar Ahmad, Zafar Malik, Imran Syed, Forqaan Hameed, Abu Darda, Bilal Muhammad

Predicted Playing XIs

Marsta CC

W Haider, H Mehmood, A Ullah, A Loan, S Ullah, F Waqas, A Raza, K Ali, S Khan, Z Ali and W Anis

Stockholm International Cricket Club

S Imtiaz, A Akhtar, U Rafique, A Nazir, Y Saleemi, N Anjum, H Mehmood, A Ahmad, Z Malik, B Muhammad and A Aslam

Match Details

Match: Marsta CC vs Stockholm International Cricket Club

Date: 9th July 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

Pitch Report

A competitive game is on the cards between the sides, with ample help available for the pace bowlers. However, the spinners shouldn't get much turn from the surface, with the batsmen likely to take the attack to them in the middle overs. While there are chances of rainfall on Thursday, we should get a completed game in Stockholm.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MCC vs SICC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Imtiaz, H Mehmood, A Ullah, U Rafique, W Haider, S Ullah, H Mehmood, A Raza, B Muhammad, A Ahmad and K Ali

Captain: W Haider, Vice-Captain: S Imtiaz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Imtiaz, H Mehmood, A Ullah, U Rafique, W Haider, S Ullah, H Mehmood, S Khan, B Muhammad, A Ahmad and Z Malik

Captain: W Haider, Vice-Captain: A Ahmad