MD vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal Match - Apr 14, 2021

The Miranda Dragons will be up against the Coimbra Knights in the 16th match of the ECS T10 Portugal at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Wednesday.

Miranda Dragons will be very disappointed with their performance in the ECS T10 Portugal so far. They have lost two matches and are currently sixth in the points table. Miranda Dragons, who lost their last game against Gorkha 11 by 42 runs, will be eager to register their first win in the ECS T10 Portugal.

The Coimbra Knights are also enduring a dismal ECS T10 Portugal campaign. They have lost their first two matches and are currently rock-bottom in the standings. The Coimbra Knights will head into the fixture on the back of a 60-run loss to Gorkha 11.

Squads to choose from

Miranda Dragons

Steven Waddell, Ferdous Ahmed Mamun, Mohammad Hasan Khan, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Krishan Kumar, Paul Stubbs, Asif Ataur, Syed Asif Rab, Md Omar Faruk, Ibrahim Mohammad (C), Mohammad Shakir, Abdul Mohsin, Rob Lewes (WK), Lucas Hennessey, Tom Allan.

Coimbra Knights

Francoise Stoman, Chris Redhead (C), Andrew Winter, Tony Madeira, Pedro Madeira, MD Zaman (WK), Buks Stoneman, Panda Waddup, Parth Mukesh, Tom Nicholas, Miguel Stoneman, Colin McCluskie, Guprit Sandhu, Sukwinder Singh, Lovey Saini, Mohit Sharma.

Predicted Playing XIs

Miranda Dragons

Greg Bullock, Md Omar Faruk, Syed Asif Rab, Krishan Kumar, Ibrahim Mohammad (C), Abdul Mohsin, Ferdous Ahmed Mamun, Mohammad Hasan Khan, Paul Stubbs, Rob Lewes (WK), Tom Allan.

Coimbra Knights

Miguel Stoneman, Andrew Winter, Panda Waddup, MD Zaman (WK), Tony Madeira, Qasir Hameed, Parth Mukesh, Colin McCluskie, Tom Nicholas, Chris Redhead (C), Lovey Saini.

Match Details

Match: Miranda Dragons vs Coimbra Knights, Match 16

Date & Time: 14th April 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo has favored the bowlers in the last couple of ECS T10 Portugal matches, which have been low-scoring contests. As the wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, it becomes difficult to chase. Teams winning the toss will look to bat first at the venue.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MD vs CK)

MD vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Portugal

Fantasy Suggestion #1: MD Zaman, Panda Waddup, Syed Asif Rab, Md Omar Faruk, Andrew Winter, Miguel Stoneman, Ibrahim Mohammad, Krishan Kumar, Chris Redhead, Paul Stubbs, Qasir Hameed.

Captain: Miguel Stoneman. Vice-captain: Ibrahim Mohammad.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: MD Zaman, Panda Waddup, Syed Asif Rab, Md Omar Faruk, Andrew Winter, Miguel Stoneman, Ibrahim Mohammad, Abdul Mohsin, Chris Redhead, Paul Stubbs, Qasir Hameed.

Captain: Miguel Stoneman. Vice-captain: Andrew Winter.