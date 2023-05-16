ME vs BLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for St. Lucia T10 Blast, Match 14

The 14th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will see the Micoud Eagles (ME) squaring off against the Babonneau Leatherbacks (BLS) at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George on Wednesday, May 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ME vs BLS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Micoud Eagles have won one of their last three matches. The Babonneau Leatherbacks, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches.

The Micoud Eagles will give it their all to win the match, but the Babonneau Leatherbacks are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ME vs BLS Match Details

The 14th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will be played on May 17 at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George. The game is set to commence at 12.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ME vs BLS, Match 14

Date and Time: May 17, 2023, 12.00 am IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St. George

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are technically sound will be able to score runs on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Soufriere Sulphur and the Choiseul Coal Pots, where a total of 173 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

ME vs BLS Form Guide

ME - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

BLS - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

ME vs BLS Probable Playing XI

ME Playing XI

No injury updates.

Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Daren Sammy (c), Murlan Sammy, Sanjay Pamphile, Kuston Jules, Lanse Sammy, Darren Sammy Jr, Winnel Felix (wk), Ted Jonas, and Micheal Charlery.

BLS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Caleb Thomas, Johnell Eugene, Shervon Joseph (c), Zayee Antoine, Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Larry Edward, Quaine Henry (wk), Joshua Cepal, Nehemiah Wilfred, and Nyeem Rosemond

ME vs BLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Q Henry

Q Henry is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. W Felix is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Z Antoine

M Wells and Z Antoine are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. J Cepal also played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Eugene

C Thomas and J Eugene are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Pamphile is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

L Sammy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Sammy and L Sammy. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Jules is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ME vs BLS match captain and vice-captain choices

J Eugene

J Eugene will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has smashed 136 runs and taken two wickets in the last three matches.

Z Antoine

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Z Antoine as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 12 runs and picked up five wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for ME vs BLS, Match 14

J Eugene

Z Antoine

L Sammy

C Thomas

M Wells

Micoud Eagles vs Babonneau Leatherbacks Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Micoud Eagles vs Babonneau Leatherbacks Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: Q Henry

Batters: M Wells, J Cepal, Z Antoine

All-rounders: S Pamphile, C Thomas, J Eugene, S Joseph, M Sammy

Bowlers: L Sammy, D Sammy

Micoud Eagles vs Babonneau Leatherbacks Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: Q Henry

Batters: M Wells, J Cepal, Z Antoine

All-rounders: S Pamphile, C Thomas, J Eugene, S Joseph, T Jonas

Bowlers: L Sammy, D Sammy

