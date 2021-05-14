ME vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St Lucia T10 Blast Final - May 14th, 2021

The final of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 will see the Micoud Eagles take on the Choiseul Clay Pots at the Daren Sammy National Stadium on Friday.

The Micoud Eagles have been the team to beat in the St Lucia T10 Blast with six wins in seven games. Led by the inspirational Daren Sammy, the Eagles have consistently fared well with the bat. While the likes of Murlan Sammy and Shervin Charles have done well in the top-order, their bowling attack has also performed admirably. The Eagles head into the final on the back of a stunning nine-wicket win over the Mon Repos Stars in the semi-final.

Their opponents, Choiseul Clay Pots, are no pushovers. They showed everyone what they are capable of with a sensational performance against reigning champions South Castries Lions in the second semi-final. The Clay Pots beat the Lions by a whopping margin of 36 runs, with Jason Simon leading the way with the bat. However, they will need to come up with another such performance if they are to beat the high-flying Eagles in the St Lucia T10 Blast final.

Squads to choose from

Micoud Eagles

Daren Sammy, Darren Sammy Jr, Ryon Charles, Winnel Felix, Egbert Henery, Tarrique Edward, Zavier Bideau, Mervin Wells, Ted Mathurin, Earvin Frederick, Kern Xavier, Michael Charlery, Erwin Lubin, Kuston Jules, Travis Gifford, Karon Maximin, Lanse Sammy, Bernard Calix, Brendon Bicar, Garvin Serieux Sr, Murlan Sammy, Garvery Mitchell, Ryan Langillier, Shervin Charles, Shem Paul and Garvin Serieux Jr.

Choiseul Clay Pots

Nick Joseph, Bronte Bess, Clem St. Rose, Stephane Theophane, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Alvinaus Simon, Canice Richardson, Sky Lafeuillee, Valange St. Ange, Vince Smith, Tristan Norbal, Jason Simon

Predicted Playing XIs

Micoud Eagles

Garvin Serieux Jr. (wk), Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles, Daren Sammy (c), Murlan Sammy, Kuston Jules, Earvin Frederick, Tarrique Edward, Micheal Charlery, Travis Gifford, Lanse Sammy

Choiseul Clay Pots

Jason Simon (wk), Junior Henry, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Alvinaus Simon, Valange St. Ange, Audy Alexander (c), Vince Smith, Clem St. Rose, Sky Lafeuille, Stephane Theophane

Match Details

Match: Micoud Eagles vs Choiseul Clay Pots, St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Final

Date & Time: 14th May 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Stadium, St Lucia

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Daren Sammy National Stadium, with the ball expected to come nicely on to the bat in the early stages. Despite there being ample swing on offer, the batsmen have gone after the bowlers in the powerplay overs, trying to make good use of the field restrictions. The spinners will also come into play as the game progresses, making for an exciting contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first in the St Lucia T10 Blast final, with 100 being a competitive total at the venue.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ME vs CCP)

ME vs CCP Dream11 Tips - St Lucia T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Simon, G Serieux, J Henry, M Wells, M Sammy, A Alexander, V Smith, K Jules, C St Rose, L Sammy and M Charlery

Captain: A Alexander. Vice-captain: M Sammy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Simon, S Charles, J Henry, D Sammy, M Sammy, A Alexander, V Smith, K Jules, C St Rose, L Sammy and T Edward

Captain: M Sammy. Vice-captain: J Simon