ME vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St Lucia T10 Blast 1st Semi-final - May 13, 2021

The Micoud Eagles will be up against the Mon Repos Stars in the first semi-final of the St Lucia T10 Blast at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Thursday.

The Micoud Eagles finished as table-toppers, having won six out of their seven league stage matches. However, they lost their last St Lucia T10 Blast fixture against Central Castries Mindoo Heritage by four wickets.

Mon Repos Stars, on the other hand, have won three out of four matches and will head into today's game on the back of an eight-wicket win over the Babonneau Leatherbacks.

With a ticket to the final hanging in the balance, an enticing St Lucia T10 Blast contest beckons at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

Squads to choose from

Micoud Eagles

Daren Sammy (C), Darren Sammy Jr, Ryon Charles, Winnel Felix, Egbert Henery, Tarrique Edward, Zavier Bideau, Mervin Wells, Ted Mathurin, Earvin Frederick, Kern Xavier, Michael Charlery, Erwin Lubin, Kuston Jules, Travis Gifford, Karon Maximin, Lanse Sammy, Bernard Calix, Brendon Bicar, Garvin Serieux Sr, Murlan Sammy, Garvery Mitchell, Ryan Langillier, Shervin Charles (WK), Shem Paul and Garvin Serieux Jr.

Mon Repos Stars

Christian Charlery, Kurnan Henry, Shawnil Edward, Kevin Augustin (C), Evanus Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (WK), Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes and Craig Emmanuel.

Probable Playing XIs

Micoud Eagles

Darren Sammy (C), Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles (WK), Garvin Serieux, Murlan Sammy, Kuston Jules, Winnel Felix, Lanse Sammy, Micheal Charlery, Daren Sammy Jr, Tarrique Edward.

Mon Repos Stars

Kevin Augustin (C), Christian Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Sabinus Emmanuel (WK), Craig Emmanuel, Sadrack Descartes, Keon Gaston, Jamal Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Dichege Henry, Kurnan Henry.

Match Details

Match: Micoud Eagles vs Mon Repos Stars, Semi-Final 1, St Lucia T10 Blast

Date & Time: 13th May 2021, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is a good one for batting and the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and length to survive. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batsmen should be able to clear the boundaries with ease. The average first innings score at the venue is 90 runs.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ME vs MRS)

ME vs MRS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - St Lucia T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sabinus Emmanuel, Christian Charlery, Shervin Charles, Craig Emmanuel, Mervin Wells, Kevin Augustin, Sadrack Descartes, Murlan Sammy, Keon Gaston, Lanse Sammy, Micheal Charlery.

Captain: Murlan Sammy. Vice-captain: Craig Emmanuel.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Garvin Serieux, Darren Sammy, Christian Charlery, Shervin Charles, Craig Emmanuel, Sadrack Descartes, Murlan Sammy, Kuston Jules, Dichege Henry, Tarrique Edward, Lanse Sammy.

Captain: Sadrack Descartes. Vice-captain: Shervin Charles.