ME vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for St Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 8

The eighth match of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will see the Micoud Eagles (ME) take on the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars (SSCS) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Monday, 9 May.

The Micoud Eagles are back in action after a fairly decent St Lucia T10 Blast campaign last time around. Led by the inspirational Daren Sammy, the Eagles boast perhaps the best team in the competition. However, they come across the Suphir City Stars, who also have a well-balanced side in their midst. With the likes of Prospere and Mesmain in their ranks, the Stars will fancy their chances of a win. With both teams eager to start their campaign on the right note, a thriller awaits in St Lucia.

ME vs SSCS Probable Playing 11 Today

ME XI

Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Shem Paul, Murlan Sammy, Darren Sammy (c), Michael Charlery, Travis Gifford, Darren Sammy Jr, Lanse Sammy, Winnel Felix (wk) and Kuston Jules.

SSCS XI

Denver Didier, Julian Sylvester (wk), Brad Tisson, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain (c), Xytus Emmanuel, Jervan Charles, Kervell Prospere, Wayne Prospere, Kevin Gassie and Dalius Monrose.

Match Details

ME vs SSCS, St Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: 10th May 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Darren Sammy International Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet

Pitch Report

As seen in the St Lucia T10 Blast 2022 so far, the pitch has something in it for both the batters and bowlers. There won't be much swing available early on, allowing batters to play their shots freely from ball one. The pitch is slightly on the slower side, bringing the spinners into play in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions first up. 90-95 should be a good total at the venue, with the pitch unlikely to change much during the course of the game.

Today’s ME vs SSCS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Julian Sylvester: Julian Sylvester was Suphir City's top runscorer in the previous edition, often scoring some runs at the top of the order. Sylvester is a decent player of pace and can clear the boundaries at will, making him a good addition to your ME vs SSCS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Shervin Charles: Like Sylvester, Shervin Charles was also amongst the runs in the previous season, albeit for the Micoud Eagles. Charles is known for his explosiveness at the top of the order and his ability to score big runs. With Charles having some experience to fall back on as well, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Murlan Sammy: Murlan Sammy is perhaps the Micoud Eagles' best player given his all-round skill-set. While his bowling prowess is undeniable, he was a revelation with the bat last season, often scoring quick and valuable runs in death overs. With Murlan likely to play a more prominent role this season, he is a must-have in your ME vs SSCS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Wayne Prospere: Sulphir City pacer Wayne Prospere didn't have the best of seasons last time around but showed glimpses of his ability with both the bat and ball. Prospere's variations should serve him well here and adding in his pinch-hitting prowess, he could be a handy pick in your ME vs SSCS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ME vs SSCS Dream11 prediction team

Murlan Sammy (ME)

Julian Sylvester (SSCS)

Shani Mesmain (SSCS)

Important stats for ME vs SSCS Dream11 prediction team

Lanse Sammy - 12 wickets in 7 matches last season, Average: 10.58

Murlan Sammy - 140 runs in 7 innings last season, SR: 215.38

Julian Sylvester - 111 runs in 7 matches last season, SR: 181.97

ME vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction Today (St Lucia T10 Blast 2022)

ME vs SSCS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - St Lucia T10 Blast 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Sylvester, S Charles, M Wells, A Hippoltye, M Sammy, S Mesmain, K Gassie, W Prospere, D Sammy Jr, L Sammy and M Charlery.

Captain: M Sammy. Vice-captain: J Sylvester.

ME vs SSCS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - St Lucia T10 Blast 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Sylvester, S Charles, M Wells, J Charles, M Sammy, S Mesmain, B Tisson, W Prospere, D Sammy Jr, L Sammy and M Charlery.

Captain: M Wells. Vice-captain: S Mesmain.

Edited by Samya Majumdar