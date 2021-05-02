ME vs VFSS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St Lucia T10 Blast Match - May 2nd, 2021

Match five of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 will see the Micoud Eagles take on the Vieux Fort South Sunrisers at the Daren Sammy Stadium on Sunday.

The Micoud Eagles have been highly impressive in the St Lucia T10 Blast with two wins from two games. Although their middle-order hasn't come to the fore yet, openers Mervin Wells and Murlan Sammy have been sensational so far. The duo were right on the money in the Eagles' win over Soufriere Sulphire earlier in the week.

The Vieux Fort South Sunrisers, on the other hand, have lost their first two matches in the St Lucia T10 Blast. Their batsmen have struggled to get going early on, with only Richie Robert showing signs of promise. The South Sunrisers bowlers will also need to improve their game against the Eagles' solid batting unit. Although the South Sunrisers will start as underdogs, Dishon Rampal and co. are well and truly capable of springing a surprise in what promises to be an exciting St Lucia T10 Blast game on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Micoud Eagles

Daren Sammy (c), Nereville Florence, Luke, JN. Pierre, Daren Sammy Jr, Murlan Sammy, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward, Shervin Charles, Travis Gifford, Garvin Serieux Jr, Mervin Wells, Michael Charlery, Kuston Jules, Winnel Felix, Earvin Frederick

Vieux Fort South Sunrisers

Dyondre Taylor, Eardley Dupres, Hervey Philip, Jevin Isidore, Jurmill Durgaillard, Kerlan Martial, Kurdney Constantine, Shelton St Rose, Kahlil St Hill, Delan Martial, Jermain Harding, Ray Joseph, Dishon Rampal (c), Jay Jn Baptiste, Samuel Montia, Rydell Baptiste, Richie Robert, Kamanie Laure

Predicted Playing XIs

Micoud Eagles

S Charles, M Wells, G Serieux, D Sammy (c), M Sammy, K Jules, E Frederick, T Edward, T Gifford, M Charlery and D Sammy Jr

Vieux Fort South Sunrisers

J Isidore, E Dupres, K Constantine, D Rampal(c), R Robert, R Joseph, D Taylor, K St Hill, J Harding, K Laure, S Montia

Match Details

Match: Micoud Eagles vs Vieux Fort South Sunrisers, Match 5, St Lucia T10 Blast

Date & Time: 2nd May 2021, at 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Stadium, St Lucia

Pitch Report

Although the pitch is slightly on the slower side, the batsmen have used the shorter boundaries to their advantage. There is ample swing on offer for the pacers, with the spinners also expected to come into play as the match progresses. The pitch shouldn't change much during the game, which might entice teams to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 100 should be a competitive total at the venue.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ME vs VFSS)

ME vs VFSS Dream11 Tips - St Lucia T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Serieux, M Sammy, S Charles, M Wells, J Isidore, D Rampal, R Robert, D Sammy, J Harding, T Edward and T Gifford

Captain: D Rampal. Vice-captain: M Sammy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Laure, M Sammy, S Charles, M Wells, K Constantine, D Rampal, R Robert, D Sammy, J Harding, T Edward and T Gifford

Captain: M Sammy. Vice-captain: M Wells