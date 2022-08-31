MECC vs ANT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Belgium, Match 9 & 10

Mechelen Eagles CC (MECC) will lock horns with Antwerp (ANT) in back-to-back games at the ECS T10 Belgium on Tuesday at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. Ahead of the game, let's take a look at MECC vs ANT Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 prediction, pitch report and more.

Antwerp haven't had a great start to the season, winning only one of their last two games. Mechelen Eagles CC, meanwhile, are the strongest team in this year's competition, winning their games.

Antwerp will look to win this game, but Mechelen Eagles are a better team and should prevail here.

MECC vs ANT Match Details

The ninth and tenth games of the ECS T10 Belgium will be played on August 31 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. The games are set to take place at 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MECC vs ANT, Match 9 & 10

Date and Time: August 31, 2022; 12:00 pm & 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

Pitch Report

The last game played at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen was between Mechelen Eagles CC and Ostend Exiles, where 275 runs were scored in 20 overs for the loss of 15 wickets. The pitch looks well-balanced and should offer help to both batters and bowlers.

MECC vs ANT Form Guide

MECC - W W W W

ANT - L W

MECC vs ANT Probable Playing XIs

MECC

No injury update

Khurram Cheema, Ikramullah Naseer, Miakhel Yar (c), Khogyani Shakirullah, Tejinder Saran (wk), Hedayatullah Sherzad, Malikzai Amanullah, Ravi Chaudhary, Dileep Singh, Abdulrahimzai Idreas, Muhammad Ismail

ANT

No injury updates

Mirwais Sherzad (wk), Sherry Butt, Ilyas Zaheer, Tayyab Ali, Nawaz Khankhel, Wahidullah Jabarkhel, Bilal Mamundzai, Sadullah Jabarkhel, Shafiullah Zakhel, Sherkhan Sherzad, Qaarab Diwan Ali

MECC vs ANT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Saran (4 matches, 90 runs)

T Saran is the best wicketkeeper pick for this game, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He smashed 30 runs in his last game against Ostend Exiles.

Batters

K Cheema (4 matches, 77 runs)

K Cheema and S Butt are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team. M Yar has played exceptionally well in the last few games, so he's also a good fantasy pick.

All-rounders

I Naser (4 matches, 72 runs, 7 wickets)

I Naser and S Jabarkhel are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Shakirullah is another good pick.

Bowlers

D Singh (3 matches, 73 runs, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team are D Singh and N Khankhel. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Sherzad is another good pick.

MECC vs ANT match captain and vice-captain choices

I Naser

Naser bats in the top order and also completes his quota of two overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. He has smashed 72 runs and taken seven wickets in his last four games.

D Singh

As the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Singh the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 73 runs and taken three wickets in his last three games.

Five Must-Picks for MECC vs ANT, Match 9 & 10

I Naser 72 runs and 7 wickets 368 points D Singh 73 runs and 7 wickets 236 points M Yar 76 runs 173 points T Saran 90 runs 195 points K Cheema 77 runs 162 points

Mechelen Eagles CC vs Antwerp Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Mechelen Eagles CC vs Antwerp Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: T Saran

Batters: S Butt, K Cheema, M Yar, W Jabarkhel

All-rounders: K Shakirullah, I Naser, S Jabarkhel

Bowlers: N Khankhel, S Sherzad, D Singh

Mechelen Eagles CC vs Antwerp Dream11 Prediction , Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: T Saran

Batters: S Butt, K Cheema, M Yar

All-rounders: K Shakirullah, I Naser, S Jabarkhel

Bowlers: N Khankhel, S Sherzad, D Singh, A Idreas

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav