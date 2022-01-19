STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 56

The Melbourne Stars (STA) will take on the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) in the 56th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

This is the final game of the league phase. The Melbourne Stars have won six and lost seven so far and have no chance of progressing to the playoff rounds. Meanwhile, the Hobart Hurricanes have sneaked into the top five and could finish third in the points table. Overall, they have won seven and lost six games in the BBL this season.

STA vs HUR Probable Playing 11 today

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Beau Webster, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Burns, Nick Larkin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Rainbird, Adam Zampa, Ahmed Daniyal

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott (wk), Josh Kann, Matthew Wade (c), D’Arcy Short, Tim David, Caleb Jewell, Peter Handscomb, Jordan Thompson, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

Match Details

STA vs HUR, Match 56, BBL 2021-22

Date & Time: January 19th 2022, 2:20 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The track at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has been a solid one to bat on, with the average first-innings score in the venue being around 160 runs. On the bowling front, the spinners have been successful on this ground. Teams batting first have a 66.7 win percent here in the BBL this season.

Today’s STA vs HUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Joe Clarke has been in solid touch with the bat in the BBL, having amassed 384 runs at a strike rate of 148.26.

Batter

Hilton Cartwright is the Melbourne Stars' second-highest run-scorer in BBL 2021-22 with 360 runs at a strike rate of 144.57.

All-rounders

D’Arcy Short have made a big impact with both the bat and ball this season. He has taken five wickets and accumulated 347 runs.

Glenn Maxwell has amassed 314 runs and taken four wickets in BBL 2021-22.

Bowlers

Thomas Rogers has been in brilliant form with the ball. He has returned with 18 scalps at an economy rate of 7.75.

Top 5 best players to pick in STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team

D’Arcy Short (HUR): 689 points

Thomas Rogers (HUR): 660 points

Joe Clarke (STA): 646 points

Glenn Maxwell (STA): 591 points

Matthew Wade (HUR): 500 points

Important stats for STA vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team

D’Arcy Short: 347 runs & 5 wickets

Thomas Rogers: 18 wickets

Glenn Maxwell: 314 runs & 4 wickets

Joe Clarke: 384 runs

STA vs HUR Dream 11 Prediction (BBL 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes - Big Bash League 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Wade, Joe Clarke, Peter Handscomb, Hilton Cartwright, Celeb Jewell, Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Thomas Rogers

Captain: Glenn Maxwell. Vice-captain: Matthew Wade.

Dream11 Team for Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes - Big Bash League 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Wade, Joe Clarke, Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Celeb Jewell, Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Tim David, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Thomas Rogers

Captain: D’Arcy Short. Vice-captain: Joe Clarke.

Edited by Samya Majumdar