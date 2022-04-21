MGM vs AJH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Match 4

The fourth match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will see MGM Cricket Club (MGM) lock horns with the Ajman Heroes (AJH) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Thursday.

MGM Cricket Club aim to go the distance in the T10 format after a lackluster T20 campaign earlier in the month. MGM boast a lot of experience and firepower in their squad and will start as the clear favorites. Ajman Heroes, on the other hand, will eye a winning start, with the likes of Adnaan Khan and Faizan Sheikh being the key. Much is expected of their bowling attack as they face a daunting match-up against an explosive MGM batting unit. All in all, an entertaining game beckons with valuable points and momentum at stake in Sharjah.

MGM vs AJH Probable Playing 11 Today

MGM XI

Ansar Khan (c), Laxman Manjrekar, Muhammad Hassan, Rahul Chopra (wk), Aayan Khan, Mayank Chowdary, Waqas Ali, Danish Qureshi, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Ahmad Shafiq and Safiullah Noor.

AJH XI

Adnan ul Mulk Nawab (c), Faizan Sheikh, Adnan Arif, Faisal Baig, Sheldon D'Cruz, Nasir Aziz, Adnaan Khan (wk), Sanchit Sharma, Ibtisham Sait, Charith Nirmal and Nav Pabreja.

Match Details

MGM vs AJH, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 21st April 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides with 100 being the bare minimum at the venue. Although the pacers should get the ball to move around early on, the batters will look to target the shorter boundaries. There is not much turn on offer for the spinners, who will have to deal with the dew factor as well. Although both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, the pitch should not change much during the course of the game.

Today’s MGM vs AJH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mayank Chowdary: Mayank Chowdary was impressive for MGM in the T20 competition, scoring handy runs in the middle order. While he is not expected to keep wickets today, Mayank can be called upon to roll his arm over, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

Batter

Adnan Nawab: Adnan Nawab is one of the better players in the Ajman Heroes side, capable of scoring quick runs and also clearing the boundary at will. Although he didn't have the best of T20 tournaments, he should feel at ease in the T10 format. With the Ajman Heroes captain due for a big knock, he is a good addition to your MGM vs AJH Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Laxman Manjrekar: Laxman Manjrekar is a bright prospect within the UAE circuit and has some decent performances under his belt in the format. He will be key with both the bat and ball for MGM on a slightly slowish track, making him a must-have in your MGM vs AJH Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Nav Pabreja: Nav Pabreja was one of Ajman Heroes' best bowlers in the T20 competition. His ability to swing the new ball and hold his own in the death overs should serve his side well, making him a handy addition to your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in MGM vs AJH Dream11 prediction team

Mayank Chowdary (MGM)

Nasir Aziz (AJH)

Muhammad Hassan (MGM)

Important stats for MGM vs AJH Dream11 prediction team

Mayank Chowdary - 73 runs in 4 Sharjah T20 matches, Average: 73.00

Nasir Aziz - 8 wickets in 6 Sharjah T20 matches, Average: 19.62

Sanchit Sharma - 8 wickets in 6 Sharjah T20 matches, Average: 20.25

MGM vs AJH Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T10 League)

MGM vs AJH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Chowdhary, A ul Mulk, A Khan, S D'Cruz, N Aziz, S Sharma, A Khan, L Manjrekar, N Pabreja, A Shafiq and I Sait.

Captain: Aayan Khan. Vice-captain: Ansar Khan.

MGM vs AJH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Chowdhary, A ul Mulk, A Khan, A Arif, N Aziz, S Sharma, A Khan, L Manjrekar, N Pabreja, A Shafiq and C Nirmal.

Captain: Aayan Khan. Vice-captain: S Sharma.

Edited by Samya Majumdar