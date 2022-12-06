MHC vs GKC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Jabalpur T20 Premiere League, Match 23

MH Club will lock horns with Gymkhana Club (MHC vs GKC) in the 23rd match of the Jabalpur T20 Premiere League on Tuesday, December 6. The match will be played at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MHC vs GKC Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

MH Club have won three out of their five matches in this year's Jabalpur T20 Premier League and are third in the standings. They won their last game against the Chhindwara Lions by nine wickets.

Gymkhana Club, on the other hand, have won two out of their five matches in this ongoing tournament and are sixth in the points table. They lost their last match to Sri Ram Club by 38 runs.

MHC vs GKC Match Details

The 23rd match of the Jabalpur T20 Premiere League will be played at the the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur on Sunday, December 6. The match is set to take place at 09:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MH Club vs Gymkhana Club, Jabalpur T20 Premiere League, Match 23.

Date and Time: December 6, 2022, 09:30 AM IST.

Venue: Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur.

MHC vs GKC Pitch Report

The track at the Ranital Stadium is a bowling-friendly one, where the pacers will get plenty of swing. Meanwhile, batters will have to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. Should they try to go for their shots too early, they could perish without scoring much at this venue.

Putting runs on the board should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss on Tuesday. Three of the last five matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (Jabalpur T20 Premiere League)

Matches won by the team batting first: 3.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 2.

Average first innings score: 124.

Average second innings score: 77.

MHC vs GKC Form Guide (Jabalpur T20 Premiere League)

MH Club: W W L W L.

GKC: L W L W L.

MHC vs GKC probable playing 11s for today’s match

MHC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for MH Club ahead of this Jabalpur T20 Premiere League fixture.

MHC Probable Playing 11

Abhishek Rajak, Amber Sharma, Ajay Mishra, Sahil Nare Lodhi (wk), Aditya Mishra, Yash Pandey, Piyush Kushwaha, Mangesh Yadav, Parush Mandal, Harshit Mali, Shub Soni.

GKC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Gymkhana Club ahead of this crucial encounter.

GKC Probable Playing 11

Kapil Sorabh, Prabhat Chandra, Daksh Gulia, Mauli Rathod, Sunil Kumar, Vishnukant Chauhan (wk), Ganesh Wanjale, Dimple Kumar, Sartaj Ansari, Shubham Yadav, Tushar Chaudhari.

MHC vs GKC Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sahil Nare Lodhi (Five matches, 73 runs, Strike Rate: 119.67)

Sahil Nare Lodhi offers a safe pair of gloves behind the stumps and has scored 73 runs in five matches with the bat with a strike rate of 119.67 as well. He could be a decent pick for the wicket-keeping role on your MHC vs GKC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Kapil Sorabh (Five matches, 24 runs & seven wickets, Strike Rate: 61.54 & Economy Rate: 7.11)

Kapil Sorabh, though placed under batter’s section, has been regularly picking up wickets at this year's Jabalpur T20 Premiere League. He has mustered only 24 runs at a below-par strike rate of 61.54, but has scalped seven wickets in five matches with a decent economy rate of 7.11.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mangesh Yadav (Five matches, 239 runs and four wickets, Strike Rate: 185.27 and Economy Rate: 6.06)

Mangesh Yadav has been in blazing hot form in this tournaments and his record accurately depicts that as well. He has amassed 239 runs at a stellar strike rate of 185.27 and also scalped four wickets in five matches while giving away just 6.06 runs per over.

Top Bowler Pick

Harshit Mali (Five matches, eight wickets, Economy Rate: 3.94)

Mali is the second-highest wicket-taker in the Jabalpur T20 Premiere League this year with eight wickets in five matches at a measly economy of 3.94. His ability to pick wickets in bulk makes him a lock pick in this game for your Dream11 fantasy team.

MHC vs GKC match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Mangesh Yadav

Mangesh Yadav has scored 239 runs and also scalped four wickets. His invaluable efforts with the bat as well as the ball makes him a must-have pick in this match and a fantastic captaincy option as well.

Mauli Rathod

Mauli Rathod has scored 26 runs while scalping five wickets in four matches. He could make an excellent captain for your fantasy team.

5 Must-pick players with stats for MHC vs GKC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mangesh Yadav: 239 runs and four wickets in five matches.

Mauli Rathod: 26 runs and five wickets in four matches.

Harshit Mali: Eight wickets in five matches.

Kapil Sorabh: 24 runs and seven wickets in five matches.

Sahil Nare Lodhi: 73 runs in five matches.

MHC vs GKC match expert tips

Mangesh Yadav could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this MHC vs GKC match, click here!

MHC vs GKC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 23, Head to Head League

MH Club vs Gymkhana Club Dream11 Prediction - Jabalpur T20 Premiere League

MH Club vs Gymkhana Club Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Vishnukant Chauhan.

Batters: Aditya Mishra, Kapil Sorabh, Sunil Kumar.

All-rounders: Amber Sharma, Mangesh Yadav, Prabhat Chandra, Mauli Rathod.

Bowlers: Harshit Mali, Ajay Mishra, Daksh Gulia.

MHC vs GKC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 23, Grand League

MH Club vs Gymkhana Club Dream11 Prediction - Jabalpur T20 Premiere League

MH Club vs Gymkhana Club Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sahil Nare Lodhi.

Batters: Aditya Mishra, Kapil Sorabh, Piyush Kushwaha.

All-rounders: Amber Sharma, Mangesh Yadav, Prabhat Chandra, Mauli Rathod.

Bowlers: Harshit Mali, Daksh Gulia, Sartaj Ansari.

