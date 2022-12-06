Create
MHC vs GYC
Sahil Nare Lodhi

Bat & Wk

Mohammad Irfan

Bat

Piyush Kushwaha

Bat

Amber Sharma

Bat

Yash Pandey

Bat

Mangesh Yadav

All

Abhishek Rajak

All

Shub Soni

All

Ajay MIshra

Bowl

Harshit Mali

Bowl

Nitin Thakur

Bowl

Vijay Thorat

Bat & Wk

Sunil Kumar-II

Bat

Dimple Kumar

Bat

Shubham Yadav-I

Bat

Prabhat Chandra

Bat

Tushar Chaudhari

All

Naresh Dewasi

All

Mauli Rathod

All

Daksh Gulia

Bowl

Navnath Zakane

Bowl

Ganesh Wanjale

Bowl

Bench
Aditya Mishra

 

Ashish yadav

 

Parush Mandal

 

Aashu Yadav

 

Sahil Khan

 

Prince Sharma

 

Vijay Gautam

 

Vishnukant Chauhan

 

Kapil Sorabh

 

Sanjay Bhaskar

 

Arvind Upreti

 

Sartaj Ansari

 

Match Details
Match
Match 23
Jabalpur T20 Premiere League
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
06 Dec, 09:30 AM IST
Venue
Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur
Overview
Team Stats
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI Lineups out
arrow
Players stats in series Stats as per Playing 11
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Mangesh Yadav

MHC . ALL

239 Runs

5 Matches

2.Daksh Gulia

GYC . BOWL

127 Runs

5 Matches

3.Amber Sharma

MHC . ALL

100 Runs

4 Matches

4.Ganesh Wanjale

GYC . BOWL

84 Runs

5 Matches

5.Sahil Nare Lodhi

MHC . WK

73 Runs

5 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
M.H Club

W

W

L

W

L

Gymkhana Club

L

W

L

W

L

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 6 Dec 2022, 09:30 AM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.