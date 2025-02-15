MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s WPL match – February 15, 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash in the second match of WPL 2025 on Saturday, February 15, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Ad

The two teams have competed fiercely in the WPL, with MI holding a slight 3-2 lead over DC in their head-to-head record. While MI won the inaugural edition of the WPL, DC made it to the finals in both seasons, unfortunately ending up on the losing side in both.

Meg Lanning and company will want to start their third season on a winning note as they push for their first WPL title, while Harmanpreet Kaur's team will look to reclaim the title from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Ad

Trending

In what should be an intriguing clash, let's look at three players who would make excellent Dream11 differentials.

3 differentials you could pick in MI vs DC WPL 2025 match

Experienced Indian bowling all-rounder Shikha Pandey is a surprise name on the Dream11 differentials list going into this fixture. The pacer is DC's second-highest wicket-taker in the WPL, with 19 wickets in 18 matches, and has been a consistent bowler with a good economy rate of 6.89.

Ad

She bowls both with the new ball and in the death for the Capitals, and as a seamer, she definitely has a high chance of picking up wickets in those stages of the game. Shikha has enhanced her game with stints in the WCPL 2024 and the recently concluded Women's Super Smash in New Zealand.

She could be a potent differential pick for your teams.

Saika Ishaque (R) celebrates picking up the wicket of Marizanne Kapp (L) in WPL 2024.

It's a giant surprise to see Saika Ishaque with differential level ownership coming into WPL 2025 when she is MI's highest-ever wicket-taker in the WPL. The left-arm spinner, who stole the show in the inaugural edition of the WPL, has picked up 24 wickets in 19 matches at a solid bowling average of 18.04 and is also the second-highest wicket-taker in the league, only behind Sophie Ecclestone (27 wickets in 17 games).

Ad

Ishaque bowls with the new ball in the powerplay, and while that does affect her economy rate slightly, it also means she gets to bowl plenty of dot balls. A proven wicket-taker with great control and accuracy, Saika Ishaque could be a powerful Dream11 differential for your teams.

It's a genuine surprise to see a player as powerful as Alice Capsey overlooked by the majority of Dream11 players ahead of DC's opening fixture in WPL 2025. The 20-year-old English all-rounder has done a solid job for DC in the WPL, smashing 389 runs in 17 games at a strike rate of 136.49, also chipping in with her off-spin when required, picking up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.77.

Ad

Capsey also has decent numbers with the bat against MI. She smashed a 53-ball 75 in the curtain-raiser last season against MI while also picking up two wickets with the ball in a complete all-round performance.

A clean ball-striker who should come in to bat at No. 3, Alice Capsey could be a game-changing Dream11 differential with a high points ceiling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️