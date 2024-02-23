MI vs DC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL 2024 match – February 23, 2024

The second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) begins on February 23, 2024. The opening game will be played between the defending champions Mumbai Indians Women (MI) and the Delhi Capitals Women (DC). The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will be hosting this MI vs DC clash.

The Mumbai Indians Women are the defending champions. They had a stellar season last year. They qualified for the playoffs after winning six games out of eight. The Mumbai franchise beat the UP Warriorz Women in the Eliminator before defeating the Delhi Capitals Women in the final to lift the title.

The Delhi Capitals Women, meanwhile, finished as the runners-up last year. They lost to the Mumbai Indians Women in the final and will be hoping to go one step ahead in the upcoming edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the Mumbai Indians Women whereas Meg Lanning will be leading the Delhi Capitals Women. Ahead of the MI vs DC clash on Friday, here is a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Meg Lanning (DC) – 9 Credits

Meg Lanning in action for DC (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Meg Lanning had an outstanding season last year. She led the Delhi Capitals from the front, finishing as the highest run-scorer in the competition. She amassed 345 runs in nine games, averaging 49.29.

Lanning has retired from international cricket but will continue to play franchise leagues. She has tons of experience and is a dangerous batter once she gets going. You can rely on her to score big in the opening game of the WPL 2024.

#2 Hayley Matthews (MI) – 9 Credits

Hayley Matthews celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Hayley Matthews proved her worth when she was picked up by the Mumbai Indians Women in the inaugural edition of the WPL. She was named the Player of the Series for contributing to all facets of the game. She scored 271 runs at 30.11 and picked up 16 wickets in 10 outings.

Matthews was recently named the ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2023. She is in rich form with both the bat and the ball, and is a vital cog in the Mumbai Indians’ batting line-up. She is a must-pick for your Dream11 side for the MI vs DC contest on Friday.

#1 Natalie Sciver-Brunt (MI) – 9 Credits

Natalie Sciver-Brunt will be in action for MI (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

The Mumbai Indians Women won the first edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and Natalie Sciver-Brunt played a key role in them lifting the title. She picked up 10 scalps in as many games to finish as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 332 runs.

Natalie is one of the most consistent performers for the English side in the last few years. She is a reliable batter and often steps up when the chips are down. She is a great pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the MI vs DC clash.

Poll : Which of these players will fetch more points? Meg Lanning Hayley Matthews 0 votes