MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL match – February 15, 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) go up against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second match of WPL 2025 on Saturday, February 15, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

The WPL Season 1 champion Mumbai Indians suffered a surprise defeat to eventual winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator last season. Nevertheless, they've retained their core ahead of this edition of the WPL and remain one of the strongest teams in the competition.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals have done everything right except the final step in both editions of the WPL. Meg Lanning and company topped the points table in the group stage, achieving direct qualification to the final in both seasons, only to falter in the title match. They'll hope that the third time's the charm and start their campaign on a winning note against one of their main competitors for the title.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this fixture.

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain

One of the best all-rounders in the game right now, Marizanne Kapp is a crucial element in this DC side as they chase their maiden WPL title after ending up on the wrong side of the result in both finals thus far. Kapp is the strike bowler for DC and the joint-highest wicket-taker for the team (20 scalps in 16 games), and she'll be tasked with containing the MI batters early on in the innings.

While her point-scoring ability with the ball is self-explanatory, she's also a powerful batter who could inflict lots of damage coming in at No. 5. A complete all-rounder who's the talisman of this DC team, Kapp is a terrific Dream11 captaincy option.

Hayley Matthews was the highest wicket-taker in the inaugural edition of the WPL.

The Mumbai Indians will once again back on the all-round brilliance of the West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews, the Player of the Tournament of the inaugural edition of the WPL, as they set out to reclaim the crown they wore at the end of Season 1 of the WPL.

Matthews doesn't enjoy batting against Delhi in the WPL, with a highest score of 32 in five innings. She does have a significantly better record against them with the ball, however, with eight wickets in five outings at a bowling average of 11.9.

Although she had a sub-par WPL 2024 in all departments, Matthews is in good form this time. Her role as an opener allows her to maximize the powerplay and her reputation as a free-flowing boundary hitter bodes well from a Dream11 perspective. She'll definitely be a player to watch out for in this fixture.

#1 Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI)

Another all-rounder rounds out the list of top captaincy options for this fixture, and it's none other than Nat Sciver-Brunt from England. The powerful seam-bowling all-rounder should be one of MI's frontline seamers alongside Shabnim Ismail. She's also the rock of their batting lineup, coming in at No. 3, and has scored 504 runs in the WPL, averaging a solid 36.00 at a strike rate of 132.28.

She has also picked up 20 wickets in 19 matches, and based on what we saw at the Kotambi Stadium in the first match between Gujarat Giants (GG) and RCB, pacers might be a safer bet, with most of the spinners taken for plenty of runs by batters from both teams.

A reliable and consistent performer with a high points ceiling, Nat Sciver-Brunt is an excellent Dream11 captaincy pick for this match.

