MI vs GG Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s WPL match – March 13, 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) meet the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the Eliminator of the third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Thursday, March 13, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

This is the most important match the Gujarat Giants have played in the WPL. GG have made it to the WPL playoffs for the first time, and they'll want to make the most of this occasion. They've never beaten the Mumbai Indians before, and now would be a great time to bring out their first win.

However, it's easier said than done against Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. on their home turf. While they'll be slightly vulnerable after their defeat to RCB on Thursday, they are the overwhelming favorites to win this clash and meet DC in the final.

This David vs Goliath clash promises to be a cracking contest. Let's now look at three Dream11 differentials who could star tonight.

Leg-spinner Priya Mishra was easily GG's best bowler against MI in their most recent group-stage meeting on Monday. Priya picked up the big wicket of Hayley Matthews and finished with relatively economical figures of 1/23 in three overs despite the MI batters running riot in the middle overs.

With six wickets in eight matches, Priya has had a decent season that could've been much better. Leg-spinners are genuine wicket-takers regardless of the format and they usually have a very high Dream11 points ceiling.

Backing any GG bowler against this quality MI batting unit is a risk, but if you had to pick one differential player, the extremely talented Priya Mishra would be a solid choice.

#2 Bharti Fulmali (BAT) (GG)

Bharti Fulmali has been a revelation with her ball-striking abilities since she has broken into GG's playing XI. The 30-year-old has smashed 103 runs in three innings at a blistering strike rate of 180.70, and has only been dismissed once in the process.

Coming in at No. 7, Fulmali almost single-handedly carried the Giants to victory against MI in their final group-stage match, scoring a 25-ball 61 where she successfully took on all the MI bowlers. She's very likely to receive a promotion in today's match, and even if she doesn't, she has the power game to produce an impact even with limited time at the crease.

Under the new Dream11 point-scoring system, boundary-hitters are the best choices, and someone who's shown that she can score them at will like Bharti Fulmali, can become powerful differential picks.

Amanjot Kaur has been a star performer in all three departments for MI this season.

It's surprising to see a player as impactful as Amanjot Kaur has been for MI have less than 50% Dream11 ownership going into such a big game. Unlike other Indian youngsters in this MI team, Amanjot is receiving ample opportunities with the bat and the ball to prove herself, and the 25-year-old all-rounder has taken her chances with aplomb.

In eight matches this season, she has scored 114 runs at a solid average of 38 and a strike rate of close to 130, also picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 7.28. She was most impressive as a bowler in MI's defeat to RCB on Tuesday. Despite the onslaught faced by the rest of the bowling unit at the hands of the RCB batters, Amanjot finished with economical figures of 0/27 in four overs.

Performances like those bode well for her chances of completing her full quota of overs in this match. A proper all-rounder who's getting plenty of point-scoring opportunities nowadays, Amanjot Kaur could be a great Dream11 differential for your teams.

