MI vs GG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL 2024 match – March 9, 2024

The 16th match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 will be played between the Mumbai Indians Women (MI) and the Gujarat Giants Women (GG). Arun Jaitley Stadium in Mumbai will be hosting this MI vs GG encounter on Saturday (March 9).

The Mumbai Indians Women got back to winning ways by beating the UP Warriorz in their last game. The batters did a decent job of posting 160 on the board on a tricky surface. The bowlers then restricted the UP Warriorz to 118/9 to win the game by 42 runs.

The Gujarat Giants Women, on the other hand, grabbed their first win of WPL 2024 in their previous outing. Their openers contributed heavily as they finished their innings on 199/5. The bowlers held their nerves to limit the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women to 180/8 to win by 19 runs.

Both sides are coming off a win and it will be a cracking contest on Saturday. Ahead of the MI vs GG clash, here are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) – 9 Credits

Nat Sciver-Brunt in action (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Nat Sciver-Brunt of Mumbai Indians Women was back scoring runs in their previous game against the UP Warriorz. On a tricky surface, Nat played a well-composed knock of 45 off 31 balls before getting cleaned up by Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the 12th over.

Defending 161, Nat bowled beautifully and dismissed Poonam Khemnar and Sophie Ecclestone on two consecutive deliveries. She registered figures of 2/14 in two overs. She is a decent pick for the MI vs GG clash as she can contribute with both the bat and the ball.

#2 Beth Mooney (GG) – 9 Credits

Beth Mooney in action (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Beth Mooney, the Gujarat Giants skipper, led from the front in their last game which helped them register their first win of the WPL 2024. After struggling in the first few games, Mooney finally found her groove and played an exceptional knock against the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Mooney opened alongside Laura Wolvaardt and put up a scintillating 140-run stand. The southpaw carried her bat as she remained unbeaten on 85 off 51 balls, comprising 12 fours and a six. Mooney is back in form and you can rely on her to score big on Saturday.

#1 Amelia Kerr (MI) – 9 Credits

Amelia Kerr in action (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Amelia Kerr of Mumbai Indians Women is having an outstanding tournament with the bat. She is among the top five run-scorers in the WPL 2024, having scored 174 runs in six outings at an average of 34.80. She also has seven wickets to her name.

Kerr played a handy cameo against the UP Warriorz. Batting at five, Kerr held the innings nicely and scored a 23-ball 39. She hit six boundaries and powered her side to 160/6. Kerr can fetch you valuable points in the MI vs GG contest and is a great pick as captain.

