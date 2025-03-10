MI vs GG Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL match – March 10, 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the 19th match of WPL 2025 on Monday, March 10, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. It's the first match of the final leg of this edition of the WPL, with MI set to play one more group-stage match tomorrow at this venue. That game will be followed by the playoffs.

RCB's defeat to the UP Warriorz on Saturday meant that they were also eliminated, confirming GG, MI, and DC as the three teams who qualified for the playoffs. While DC sit atop the points table right now, MI and GG both have a chance of dethroning them from their position and attain direct qualification to the final.

That makes this match crucial despite the qualification process already being done and dusted. Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this fixture.

#3 Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG)

Ashleigh Gardner enjoys playing at the Brabourne Stadium.

Gujarat skipper Ashleigh Gardner has been one of the most reliable and consistent Dream11 options this season, and she remains a top captaincy choice in this match. While she had a bit of an off-day with the ball in her last outing against DC, Gardner has had a solid season overall.

She enjoys playing at the Brabourne Stadium and has a great record with the bat and the ball. In the WPL, she has smashed 177 runs in five innings at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 150, also picking up nine wickets with the ball. Her numbers in international cricket at this venue are also quite impressive.

Considering that she's a talismanic figure on her team, Gardner will be a safe and reliable captaincy pick.

After a terrific five-wicket-haul against the UP Warriorz, Amelia Kerr has shown that she could deliver some sizeable Dream11 hauls this season. The NZ all-rounder hasn't gotten much to do with the bat this season, but her promotion as an opener in MI's last match against UPW is what makes her an enticing Dream11 captaincy option.

Aside from her bowling, which is top-notch, Kerr is also a very solid batter who's due a big score in the WPL. She's well used to batting in the top order and could record a big all-round haul if she continues to open the batting for MI. Coupled with both a stellar opponent and venue record, Amelia Kerr could be a very viable Dream11 captaincy choice tonight.

After a slow start to the season, Hayley Matthews appears to be returning to form at just the right time for the Mumbai Indians. The West Indies' skipper comes into this match on the back of a superb all-round showing against the UP Warriorz. Matthews scored a dominant 46-ball 68 with the bat and bowled a tight spell of 2/25, earning the POTM award.

The MI opener also won the POTM award in the reverse fixture against the Gujarat Giants. It was Matthews' 3/16 with the ball that helped MI restrict GG to a low total in that game, and her overall record against Ash Gardner and Co. is also quite strong.

She makes for an excellent Dream11 captaincy pick in this fixture.

