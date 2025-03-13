MI vs GG Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL match – March 13, 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Gujarat Giants go head-to-head in the Eliminator of WPL 2025 on Thursday, March 13, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The winner of this contest will make it to the final, where they'll take on the Delhi Capitals to win the title.

MI's defeat to RCB in their final group-stage match on Tuesday meant that they had to settle for a second-place finish, their third consecutive one in as many editions of the WPL. Nevertheless, they have an impeccable record against the Gujarat Giants in the league, and will want to win convincingly today to generate much-needed momentum going into the final.

Meanwhile, GG will want to savor the moment as they play their first-ever playoff game in the WPL. While they are the underdogs in this clash, they'll be keen to stun the hosts and secure a place in the final for themselves.

As we embrace ourselves for a blockbuster clash, let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy options for this match.

#3 Kashvee Gautam (ALL) (GG)

GG's bowling all-rounder Kashvee Gautham could be a very interesting left-field captaincy choice for this match. The young pacer has been one of the finds of WPL 2025, and after impressing with her energetic bowling, the Giants have also backed her to open the batting.

With Dayalan Hemalatha not providing the desired returns at the top of the order, Gujarat backed Kashvee to display her big-hitting skills as an opener in their last outing. While the move didn't pay dividends, they're likely to go in with the same team for this match, providing her another opportunity to come good with the bat.

Kashvee has done well against MI in both group-stage fixtures with the ball, and if she could manage to make even a small cameo as an opening batter, she could register a sizeable Dream11 haul. For those looking for a differential Dream11 captaincy choice, Kashvee Gautham would be ideal.

#2 Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI)

Will Nat Sciver-Brunt carry her exceptional form into the playoffs?

MI's Nat Sciver-Brunt continues to deliver the goods game after game this season. The English all-rounder played a gem of a knock in MI's last outing against RCB, but her 35-ball 69 didn't prove enough as MI fell short of the target by 11 runs, and were forced to play the Eliminator.

Nevertheless, given her current form, it's hard to envision too many other players as Dream11 captaincy picks than Sciver-Brunt. With 416 runs and eight wickets to her name, she has easily been the most impactful player in the tournament and the outright highest Dream11 point-scorer.

Considering her high points ceiling, she's a shoo-in as a Dream11 captaincy choice in this match.

Hayley Matthews is another key overseas player for MI who has been matching Nat Sciver-Brunt's Dream11 hauls in recent games. The West Indies' all-rounder's bowling has provided the bulk of the returns, with Matthews the joint-highest wicket-taker of WPL 2025, with 14 scalps in eight matches.

However, her batting form has improved, and she's MI's second-highest run-scorer, with 227 runs to her name. She has gotten off to a couple of great starts against GG in the league stage, and will want to convert them into bigger scores in this crunch match.

Matthews loves playing at the Brabourne Stadium and has an impressive record at the venue with both the bat and the ball. She will be a quality Dream11 captaincy pick for this match.

