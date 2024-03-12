MI vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s WPL 2024 match - 12th March, 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face off in a crunch game in the race for the WPL 2024 playoffs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, March 12.

With MI fighting for a first-place finish that will allow them to qualify directly for the final, RCB are battling with UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants to secure their place in the top three.

In what should be a riveting contest, let's look at the Dream11 differentials who could shine in this game.

After a period where she didn't bowl much, Pooja Vastrakar is now getting a good amount of bowling time. She has completed at least three overs in three of her last four matches.

She has done pretty well with her opportunities so far, picking up five wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.13. In the reverse fixture, she was the pick of the MI bowlers as she finished with a spell of 2/14 in three overs. She could taste success against the same opposition once again.

Given her prowess with the bat, she could also score some handy runs, and while it is a bit risky to back her, she's a powerful Dream11 differential.

#2 Georgia Wareham (ALL) (RCB)

Australian all-rounder Georgia Wareham has dropped in ownership in the last few matches, giving Dream11 players the chance to pick a high-value differential.

The leg-spinner hasn't gotten consistent opportunities to complete her quota of overs, but on a potentially slow-and-dry Delhi surface, she could be entrusted with her full quota with the ball. She's also a valuable asset with the bat as was evident when she smashed a 22-ball 48 in a run chase against the Gujarat Giants.

A player with a very high points ceiling, she's a Dream11 must-have for this match.

21-year-old Shreyanka Patil finally had a good game for RCB in WPL 2024, picking up a four-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals on a day where the RCB bowlers generally struggled.

The off-spinner finished with figures of 4/26 in four overs, picking up the big wickets of Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, and Jemimah Rodrigues, and received the complete backing of captain Smriti Mandhana.

The bowling all-rounder should be full of confidence and is a handy bowler to select for this match. With the wickets at Delhi breaking down and assisting spinners more and more, Shreyanka could be a valuable Dream11 differential.