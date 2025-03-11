MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s WPL match – March 11, 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) go up against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final group-stage match of WPL 2025 on Tuesday, March 11, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

This match is a bit of a dead rubber for RCB, with Smriti Mandhana and Co. knocked out of contention for the playoffs after their disappointing defeat to the UP Warriorz in a high-scoring thriller on Saturday. However, they'll look to go out on a high and throw a wrench into MI's plans tonight.

Harmanpreet Kaur's team survived a Bharti Fulmali scare to register a win over the Gujarat Giants yesterday, and a win today will earn them the top spot on the points table, taking them directly to the final.

There's still plenty at stake in today's match, which should be quite the thriller. Let's now look at the top three Dream11 differentials in this clash.

MI bowling all-rounder Sanskriti Gupta could be an interesting Dream11 differential in this fixture. The 20-year-old continued her decent run with the ball, picking up the wicket of GG opener Kashvee Gautam before being taken out of the attack.

The off-spinner could have more of a role today, with the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Kanika Ahuja to bowl to. MI are definitely the stronger team on paper as no RCB batter barring Ellyse Perry has been reliable this season. While she is a risky option because of MI's tendency to use uncapped bowlers sparingly, Sanskriti Gupta could reward her backers with a surprise Dream11 haul.

Sabbhineni Meghana averages nearly 40 in ODI cricket for India.

Sabbhineni Meghana, who returned to the RCB playing XI and played her first game of the season against UPW, could be a powerful Dream11 differential. The 28-year-old batter got RCB off to a rollicking start in their run chase, smashing a 12-ball 27 before being dismissed.

More runs and Dream11 points could be on the way for Meghana on a Brabourne wicket that has looked great to bat on. Openers have a very high points ceiling on Dream11 regardless of the format they play in. Being an opener in an RCB team that has nothing to lose and will go out all guns blazing, Meghana could be a great Dream11 differential tonight.

English bowling all-rounder Charlie Dean could be a solid Dream11 differential to include in your teams for this match. Dean replaced Danni Wyatt-Hodge in the RCB XI for their previous outing, and with this match being a dead rubber for them, she should remain in the XI and get some game-time, having been benched for most of the season.

Despite being expensive with the ball and scoring only nine runs with the bat, Dean emerged out of that match with a decent 55-point Dream11 haul. Batting at No. 8 or higher, she could score some handy runs in addition to what she can do with the ball.

An experienced international with 50 T20I wickets to her name, Charlie Dean is one to consider bringing into your teams.

