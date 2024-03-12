MI vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL 2024 match – March 12, 2024

The Mumbai Indians Women (MI) will be squaring off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB) in the 17th match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024. This MI vs RCB clash will be the penultimate league match and will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday (March 12).

The Mumbai Indians Women are coming off a win against the Gujarat Giants Women. The Giants Women posted a mammoth 190 on the board. The game went down to the wire and the Mumbai Indians Women held their nerves to chase down the total with one ball to spare.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, lost to the Delhi Capitals Women in their last game. Chasing 182, the RCB Women kept on losing wickets at regular intervals but with two required off the last delivery, they failed to get across the line.

Ahead of the MI vs RCB clash, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Ellyse Perry (RCB) – 9 Credits

Ellyse Perry receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Ellyse Perry of Royal Challengers Bangalore had a very good outing against the Delhi Capitals. Chasing 182, the RCB Women lost their skipper Smriti Mandhana early in the innings but Perry at three played a well-composed knock.

Perry held the innings nicely and scored 49 off 32 balls, which included seven boundaries and a maximum. Perry has scored 206 runs in six games at an average of 51.50 and is a handy pick for your Dream11 side for the MI vs RCB contest.

#2 Smriti Mandhana (RCB) – 9 Credits

Smriti Mandhana receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Smriti Mandhana leads the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in the WPL 2024. She is having a stellar season with the bat, having amassed 248 runs in seven games. She has averaged 35.43 so far in the competition and is striking at 150.30.

Mandhana missed out against the Delhi Capitals Women. She opened the batting and got trapped in front of the stumps by Alice Capsey on five in the second over. However, Mandhana is in rich form with the bat and you can rely on her to score big in the upcoming MI vs RCB game.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur (MI) – 8.5 Credits

Harmanpreet Kaur receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

The Mumbai Indians Women booked a place in the playoffs of WPL 2024 after beating the Gujarat Giants Women in their previous game. All thanks to their skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who played a mind-boggling knock.

Chasing 191, the MI side were reeling at 98/3 in the 14th over. Harmanpreet walked out and changed the whole complexion of the game. She smashed 10 fours and five sixes to score an unbeaten 48-ball 95 and take her side home in the last over. You can’t miss out on her while selecting your captain.

