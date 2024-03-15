MI vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL 2024 match – March 15, 2024

The Mumbai Indians Women (MI) will be squaring off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB) in the Eliminator of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will be hosting this MI vs RCB clash on Friday (March 15).

These two sides faced each other on Tuesday in their last league fixture. It was a comprehensive victory for the RCB Women which helped them seal a place in the playoffs. An impressive bowling performance saw them knock over the MI Women on 113 in 19 overs.

The RCB batters then stepped up and chased down the total in just 15 overs with seven wickets in hand. They will be high on confidence after the win and the MI Women will have to bring out their A-game to challenge them in the Eliminator on Friday.

On that note, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the MI vs RCB clash.

#3 Richa Ghosh (RCB) – 8.5 Credits

Richa Ghosh receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Richa Ghosh of Royal Challengers Bangalore is back in form as we are heading into the business end of the competition. After playing a brilliant knock of 51 against the Delhi Capitals Women, she continued her rich form and played a match-winning knock against the MI Women.

Ghosh batted at five and played a very good knock of 36* off 28 balls to take her side home in the 15th over. She hit four boundaries and two maximums. With the way she is striking the ball, you can rely on Richa to score big in the MI vs RCB game on Friday.

#2 Natalie Sciver-Brunt (MI) – 9 Credits

Nat Sciver-Brunt in action (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Natalie Sciver-Brunt of Mumbai Indians has had an indifferent season with the bat. She has managed to score only 149 runs in eight outings so far, averaging 18.62. With the ball, she has picked up eight wickets at 24.62.

Natalie scored 10 off 15 balls before getting trapped in front of the stumps against Perry in their last game. With the ball, she registered figures of 1/18 which included the big wicket of Smriti Mandhana. Natalie is a big-match player and is a risky but handy pick for your Dream11 side.

#1 Ellyse Perry (RCB) – 9 Credits

Ellyse Perry receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Ellyse Perry put up a match-winning performance in their previous outing against the defending champions. She wreaked havoc in the Mumbai Indians’ camp as she ran through their batting line-up and picked up six wickets, conceding only 15 runs in her four overs.

Chasing 114, Perry walked out to bat at three and held the innings together nicely. She hit five boundaries and a maximum to remain unbeaten on 40 off 38 balls to help her side get across the line comfortably. With the kind of form Perry is in, she is a must-pick for the upcoming MI vs RCB clash.

