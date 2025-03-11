MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL match – March 11, 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final group-stage clash of the third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Tuesday, March 11, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

A win will guarantee a direct entry into the final for the Mumbai Indians, something they will be keen on, having never topped the group stage in the WPL. What should have been a comfortable win against the Gujarat Giants turned into a nervy one for MI as Bharti Fulmali's pyrotechnics kept them on their toes till the very end.

They'll want to register a more confidence-boosting and comfortable win against an out-of-form RCB team that has lost five games on the bounce. However, with nothing to lose, they could surprise MI and spoil their party.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy choices for this crunch encounter.

#3 Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI)

Nat Sciver-Brunt matched Ellyse Perry's record for most runs in a WPL season in MI's match against the Gujarat Giants, and will look to overtake the Australian batter today. The English all-rounder has been in phenomenal form all season, scoring 347 runs and picking up eight wickets in seven outings.

Sciver-Brunt enjoys playing at the Brabourne Stadium, having scored 234 runs in five WPL innings at this venue at an average of 117 and a solid strike rate of 132.2. While she hasn't been as prolific a wicket-taker with the ball, her consistent batting and reliability as an option means that she's still a top Dream11 captaincy choice.

#2 Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI)

Can Hayley Matthews score her third half-century of the season tonight?

After a slightly indifferent start to the season, Caribbean all-rounder Hayley Matthews has returned to her best for MI, delivering with both the bat and the ball. Matthews has quickly become the second-highest wicket-taker in WPL 2025, with 12 wickets in seven matches to her name.

She has also gotten starts in all of her last four outings and converted two of them into half-centuries. Further, Matthews enjoys a good record against RCB, scoring 168 runs in the first two seasons at an average of 42 and a strike rate of close to 150, also picking up six wickets with the ball.

An in-form bowler who also opens the batting, Matthews continues to be a reliable Dream11 captaincy choice.

#1 Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB)

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry's performances have been a lone bright spot in a very disappointing campaign for the defending champions RCB. Perry has decimated pretty much every opposition bowling lineup including that of MI's, against whom she smashed a 41-ball 83 in the reverse fixture.

She loves a game against Harmanpreet Kaur and Co, having made 273 runs at an average of 68.2 against MI, and also picking up eight wickets with the ball. Even though it was a while back, memories of her six-wicket-haul against MI could be fresh in the minds of the MI batters, and that could see her score some Dream11 points for her bowling tonight.

A complete all-rounder who's returned to full fitness, Ellyse Perry is easily one of the best Dream11 captaincy choices for this one.

