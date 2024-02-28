MI vs UPW Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s WPL 2024 match - 28th Feb, 2024

Mumbai Indians will take on the UP Warriorz in today's WPL 2024 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It will be the third match of the tournament for both franchises.

MI have been quite impressive this season, having registered two wins from two matches. On the other side, UPW are winless so far. They have lost both of their matches in the new season. UPW will aim to open their account in the WPL 2024 points table with a victory tonight.

Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz clashed thrice in the previous edition of the Women's Premier League. MI won two of those three games, including the knockout match in the playoffs, which ended UPW's dreams of becoming the champions.

UPW will aim to avenge that loss when they take the field at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight. Before the Dream11 teams for the MI vs UPW match are locked in, here's a look at the three players who can turn out to be differentials in today's WPL 2024 game.

#1 Alyssa Healy, UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy has failed to fire all cylinders in the 2024 Women's Premier League. She has managed only 18 runs in two innings, with her highest score being nine runs.

The fans and team management of the UP Warriorz franchise will have high hopes from Alyssa Healy, who has been a prolific run-scorer for the Australian women's cricket team. Despite her poor showing this season, Healy can be backed to play a big knock tonight because she scored a half-century against the Mumbai Indians in WPL 2023.

In fact, Healy was the top-scorer for the UP Warriorz in their first-ever match against Mumbai Indians. She amassed 58 runs off 46 balls and helped UPW reach 159/6 in 20 overs. Expect the UPW skipper to step up and deliver the goods for her franchise tonight.

#2 Saima Thakor, UP Warriorz

Uncapped medium pacer Saima Thakor had a forgettable WPL debut for UP Warriorz against the Delhi Capitals a few days ago. The 27-year-old bowled two wicketless overs, where she conceded 23 runs.

Although Thakor had a disappointing debut, she has the skills to make a big impact in WPL 2024. If the Mumbai Indians bat first, Thakor can scalp a few wickets with her pace bowling. Since most of the Dream11 users may not pick her, Thakor can be a game-changing player in the fantasy contests.

#3 Hayley Matthews, Mumbai Indians Women

Hayley Matthews flopped in her first two innings of WPL 2024. She has only managed seven runs off 13 balls. Mumbai Indians may still back her because she is an extremely talented batter.

If Matthews gets going, she can single-handedly destroy the opposition bowling attack. In the last two matches, the opening batters of the teams batting second scored big.

Delhi Capitals openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma blew away the UP Warriorz in the second innings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium a few days ago. If Mumbai Indians bat second tonight, Matthews, who opens the innings for them, can be a wildcard choice for captaincy.