MI vs UPW Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL 2024 match – February 28, 2024

The sixth match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 will see the Mumbai Indians Women (MI) square off against the UP Warriorz (UPW). The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will play host to this MI vs UPW encounter on Wednesday (February 28).

Defending champions Mumbai Indians Women are on a roll in the competition. They have played two games so far, winning both. The bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict the Gujarat Giants Women to 126/9 before their batters took them across the line with five wickets in hand.

The UP Warriorz, on the other hand, are really struggling. They have lost both their games, with their recent loss coming against the Delhi Capitals Women. The batters faltered as they finished their innings on 119/9. The DC Women then chased it down in just 14.3 overs.

Ahead of the MI vs UPW game, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Grace Harris (UPW) – 8 Credits

Grace Harris in action (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

The batting department of The UP Warriorz has failed to step up in both their games so far. Their batters are really struggling to get going. Grace Harris, however, is having a decent competition with the bat in hand.

Harris scored a 23-ball 38 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women before making 17 off 18 against the Delhi Capitals Women. She looked good at the crease but fell to Radha Yadav. Harris is a dangerous player in the shortest format and is a handy pick for your Dream11 side.

#2 Amelia Kerr (MI) – 9 Credits

Amelia Kerr in action (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Amelia Kerr was sensational with both the bat and the ball in Mumbai Indians Women’s win over the Gujarat Giants Women. She bowled outstandingly and picked up four wickets while conceding only 17 runs in her four overs to help her side restrict the opposition to 126/9.

Chasing a below-par total, Kerr played a well-compiled knock of 31 off 25 balls which helped her side get across the line in the penultimate over. She can contribute with both the bat and the ball, and is a must-pick for your Dream11 side for the upcoming MI vs UPW clash.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur (MI) – 8.5 Credits

Harmanpreet Kaur receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Harmanpreet Kaur is leading the Mumbai Indians Women from the front. They are unbeaten in the WPL 2024, with Kaur playing a key role for them. After scoring 55 in their opening game, Kaur carried forward her rich form and played a match-winning knock against the Giants Women.

Kaur batted at four while chasing 127 and scored an unbeaten 46 off 41 balls to guide her side home with five wickets in hand. She hit five boundaries and a six. With the kind of form Harmanpreet is in, you can rely on her to fetch you points in the MI vs UPW game on Wednesday.

