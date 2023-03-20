MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WPL 2023, Match 18

The 18th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see Delhi Capitals (DEL-W) take on Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Monday, March 20.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction.

Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are already assured of a place in the top-three.

While Mumbai have been the team to beat with five wins in six matches, Delhi aren't far off with four wins to their credit.

Both teams will be eager to get the win and potentially top the points table, allowing them to qualify for the final directly.

The reverse fixture saw Mumbai ease past Delhi courtesy of a fine bowling display but given how both teams match-up on paper, another entertaining game is on the cards in Mumbai.

MI-W vs DEL-W Match Details, WPL 2023, Match 18

Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women will lock horns in the 18th match of WPL 2023 in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Monday. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MI-W vs DEL-W, WPL 2023, Match 18

Date and Time: March 20, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

MI-W vs DEL-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Mumbai Indians Women injury/team news

There are no new injury concerns for the Mumbai Indians Women.

Mumbai Indians Women probable playing 11

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Dhara Gujjar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Humaira Kazi and Jintimani Kalita.

Delhi Capitals Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for Delhi Capitals Women.

Delhi Capitals Women probable playing 11

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav.

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Yastika Bhatia (6 matches, 158 runs, Average: 26.33)

Yastika Bhatia has been in decent form with the bat, scoring 158 runs in six matches. She is averaging 26.33 and has come up with some key knocks at the top of the MI batting unit. With Bhatia capable of scoring big runs, she is a top pick for your MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Meg Lanning (6 matches, 239 runs, Average: 47.80)

Meg Lanning is the second-leading runscorer in the WPL so far with 239 runs in six matches. She has an average of 38.00 and has scored her runs at a fair clip too. With Lanning in decent form coming into this game, she is a must-have in your MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hayley Matthews (6 matches, 193 runs, 11 wickets)

Hayley Matthews has been brilliant with both bat and ball, scoring 193 runs and picking 11 wickets in six matches. While Matthews has been a touch inconsistent with the bat of late, Matthews ranks amongst the top wicket-takers in the competition. With the conditions also suiting her, Matthews is a good addition to your MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Shikha Pandey (6 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 18.88)

Shikha Pandey is one of the leading wicket-takers among the local players in the competition, picking eight wickets in six matches. She is averaging 18.88 with the ball and has impressed with her new-ball bowling skills. With Pandey in good form and capable of picking wickets consistently, she is another good pick to have in your MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

MI-W vs DEL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp has found her feet with both bat and ball in the WPL, scoring 125 runs and picking 7 wickets in 6 matches. While she has scored quick runs in the middle order, Kapp has been particularly impressive with the ball with a bowling strike rate of 20.57. Given her all-round skill set and form, Kapp is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Natalie Sciver

Natalie Sciver is another quality all-rounder who has shown why she was so highly sought-after in the WPL auction. Sciver has already scored 187 runs in six matches with a strike rate in excess of 130. She has chipped in with key wickets with the ball as well, holding her in good stead. With Sciver due a big performance, she is a fine captaincy pick for your MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Meg Lanning 239 runs in 6 matches Marizanne Kapp 125 runs, 7 wickets in 6 matches Jess Jonassen 5 wickets in 6 matches Hayley Matthews 193 runs, 11 wickets in 6 matches Saika Ishaque 12 wickets in 6 matches

MI-W vs DEL-W match expert tips for WPL 2023, Match 18

Jess Jonassen has blown hot and cold with the ball with only five wickets in six matches, three of them coming in only one game. However, she has made up for it with key knocks with the bat in the lower middle order. With Jonassen capable of turning around her form with the ball, Jonassen could be a brilliant differential pick for your MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batter: Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma

Allrounder: Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Natalie Sciver, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr

Bowler: Shikha Pandey, Saika Ishaque

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batter: Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues

Allrounder: Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Natalie Sciver, Hayley Matthews, Alice Capsey

Bowler: Shikha Pandey, Issy Wong

