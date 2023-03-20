MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WPL 2023, Match 18

The 18th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see Delhi Capitals (DEL-W) take on Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Monday, March 20.
Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction.
Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are already assured of a place in the top-three.
While Mumbai have been the team to beat with five wins in six matches, Delhi aren't far off with four wins to their credit.
Both teams will be eager to get the win and potentially top the points table, allowing them to qualify for the final directly.
The reverse fixture saw Mumbai ease past Delhi courtesy of a fine bowling display but given how both teams match-up on paper, another entertaining game is on the cards in Mumbai.
MI-W vs DEL-W Match Details, WPL 2023, Match 18
Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women will lock horns in the 18th match of WPL 2023 in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Monday. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
MI-W vs DEL-W, WPL 2023, Match 18
Date and Time: March 20, 2023, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai
Live Streaming: Jio Cinema
MI-W vs DEL-W probable playing 11s for today’s match
Mumbai Indians Women injury/team news
There are no new injury concerns for the Mumbai Indians Women.
Mumbai Indians Women probable playing 11
Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Dhara Gujjar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Humaira Kazi and Jintimani Kalita.
Delhi Capitals Women injury/team news
There are no injury concerns for Delhi Capitals Women.
Delhi Capitals Women probable playing 11
Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav.
MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Yastika Bhatia (6 matches, 158 runs, Average: 26.33)
Yastika Bhatia has been in decent form with the bat, scoring 158 runs in six matches. She is averaging 26.33 and has come up with some key knocks at the top of the MI batting unit. With Bhatia capable of scoring big runs, she is a top pick for your MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.
Top Batter Pick
Meg Lanning (6 matches, 239 runs, Average: 47.80)
Meg Lanning is the second-leading runscorer in the WPL so far with 239 runs in six matches. She has an average of 38.00 and has scored her runs at a fair clip too. With Lanning in decent form coming into this game, she is a must-have in your MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Hayley Matthews (6 matches, 193 runs, 11 wickets)
Hayley Matthews has been brilliant with both bat and ball, scoring 193 runs and picking 11 wickets in six matches. While Matthews has been a touch inconsistent with the bat of late, Matthews ranks amongst the top wicket-takers in the competition. With the conditions also suiting her, Matthews is a good addition to your MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.
Top Bowler Pick
Shikha Pandey (6 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 18.88)
Shikha Pandey is one of the leading wicket-takers among the local players in the competition, picking eight wickets in six matches. She is averaging 18.88 with the ball and has impressed with her new-ball bowling skills. With Pandey in good form and capable of picking wickets consistently, she is another good pick to have in your MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.
MI-W vs DEL-W match captain and vice-captain choices
Marizanne Kapp
Marizanne Kapp has found her feet with both bat and ball in the WPL, scoring 125 runs and picking 7 wickets in 6 matches. While she has scored quick runs in the middle order, Kapp has been particularly impressive with the ball with a bowling strike rate of 20.57. Given her all-round skill set and form, Kapp is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.
Natalie Sciver
Natalie Sciver is another quality all-rounder who has shown why she was so highly sought-after in the WPL auction. Sciver has already scored 187 runs in six matches with a strike rate in excess of 130. She has chipped in with key wickets with the ball as well, holding her in good stead. With Sciver due a big performance, she is a fine captaincy pick for your MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.
5 Must-picks with player stats for MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team
MI-W vs DEL-W match expert tips for WPL 2023, Match 18
Jess Jonassen has blown hot and cold with the ball with only five wickets in six matches, three of them coming in only one game. However, she has made up for it with key knocks with the bat in the lower middle order. With Jonassen capable of turning around her form with the ball, Jonassen could be a brilliant differential pick for your MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.
MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia
Batter: Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma
Allrounder: Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Natalie Sciver, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr
Bowler: Shikha Pandey, Saika Ishaque
MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia
Batter: Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues
Allrounder: Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Natalie Sciver, Hayley Matthews, Alice Capsey
Bowler: Shikha Pandey, Issy Wong
