MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WPL 2023, Match 12

The 12th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see Gujarat Giants (GUJ-W) take on Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 14.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction.

Mumbai Indians are the team to beat in the WPL, winning all of their matches so far. They are on course for a top-two finish, with the likes of Natalie Sciver and Harmanpreet Kaur in brilliant form.

They are up against the Gujarat Giants, who have only one win in four matches so far. Despite losing Beth Mooney to a season-ending injury, the Giants have enough resources to turn their form around in the second half of the WPL.

Although the Mumbai Indians will start as the clear favorites, they will be wary of the likes of Ashleigh Gardner and Laura Wolvaardt in the Gujarat Giants roster, making for an exciting clash in Mumbai.

MI-W vs GUJ-W Match Details, WPL 2023, Match 12

Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women will lock horns in the first match of the WPL 2023 in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MI-W vs GUJ-W, WPL 2023, Match 12

Date and Time: March 14, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

MI-W vs GUJ-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gujarat Giants injury/team news

No injury concerns for Gujarat Giants.

Gujarat Giants probable playing 11

Laura Wolvaardt, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Georgia Wareham/Sophia Dunkley, Mansi Joshi and Tanuja Kanwar.

Mumbai Indians Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Mumbai Indians Women.

Mumbai Indians Women probable playing 11

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar/Dhara Gujjar, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita and Humaira Kazi.

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Yastika Bhatia (4 matches, 107 runs, Average: 26.75)

Yastika Bhatia has done well in the WPL, scoring 107 runs in four matches so far. Yastika is averaging 26.75 with the bat and comes into the game on the back of a 27-ball 42 against a strong UP Warriorz side.

Given her recent burst of form, Yastika is a top wicketkeeper pick for your MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Harleen Deol (4 matches, 133 runs, Average: 33.25)

Harleen Deol is the Giants' top run-scorer this season with 133 runs in four matches. She is averaging 33.25 and has a couple of forty-plus scores to her name this season. She has looked to be more aggressive with the bat, holding her in good stead.

With Harleen in fine form, she is a good addition to your MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kim Garth (3 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 16.50)

Kim Garth started the season with a fifer against the Warriorz but has been unable to follow up with good performances since then. Garth is a reliable new-ball bowler, who can also add value with the bat.

With Garth due for a big performance for the Giants, she is a viable pick for your MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Saika Ishaque (4 matches, 12 wickets, Average: 6.91)

Saika Ishaque is the leading wicket-taker in the WPL at the time of writing, picking up 12 wickets in four matches. She is averaging just 6.91 with an economy of 5.86 holding her in good stead.

With Ishaque enjoying the conditions on offer in Mumbai, she is a must-have in your MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

MI-W vs GUJ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner is one of the leading all-rounders in the world and has shown glimpses of her ability in the WPL as well. She has four wickets at an average of 31.25 and has come up with some cameos with the bat.

With Gardner capable of putting on a show with both the bat and ball, she is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Natalie Sciver

Natalie Sciver has been her ever-reliable self for the Mumbai Indians, scoring 146 runs and picking up three wickets in four matches. She has scores of 23 (18), 55 (29), 23 (19), and 45 (31) in the WPL, throwing light on her consistency with the bat.

With her experience also bound to help her, Sciver is a viable captaincy choice in your MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Ashleigh Gardner 4 wickets in 4 matches Harleen Deol 133 runs in 4 matches Natalie Sciver 146 runs in 4 matches Hayley Matthews 7 wickets in 4 matches Saika Ishaque 12 wickets in 4 matches

MI-W vs GUJ-W match expert tips for WPL 2023, Match 12

Amelia Kerr has done well with the ball this season, picking up six wickets in four matches. She has a bowling average of 17.33 and has also chipped in with valuable runs in the middle order at times of need.

Given her skill set and form, Kerr could be a brilliant differential pick for your MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver (c), Amelia Kerr, Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana

Bowlers: Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver, Amelia Kerr (vc), Ashleigh Gardner (c), Sneh Rana

Bowlers: Mansi Joshi, Saika Ishaque

