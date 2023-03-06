MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WPL 2023, Match 4

The fourth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) take on Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction.

The Mumbai Indians had a brilliant start to their WPL campaign, beating the Gujarat Giants by a huge margin of 143 runs. The likes of Hayley Matthews and Harmanpreet Kaur did not miss a beat for the Mumbai Indians, who will be looking to sustain their unbeaten status in the WPL.

The Royal Challengers, meanwhile, have had a tough start against the Delhi Capitals batting unit and will be keen on an improved performance. Although their bowling attack is slightly inexperienced, the Royal Challengers' batting unit, comprising Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine, should be a handful for the Mumbai Indians.

All in all. another entertaining clash beckons at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

MI-W vs RCB-W Match Details, WPL 2023, Match 4

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Mumbai Indians Women will lock horns in the fourth match of WPL 2023 in Mumbai on March 6. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MI-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023, Match 4

Date and Time: March 6, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

MI-W vs RCB-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women probable playing 11

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Asha Shobana, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur, Preeti Bose and Kanuka Ahuja.

Mumbai Indians Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for Mumbai Indians Women.

Mumbai Indians Women probable playing 11

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita and Saika Ishaque.

MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Richa Ghosh (35 matches, 563 runs, SR: 133.41)

Richa Ghosh is an attack-minded batter who has 563 runs in 35 matches in T20I cricket. She has a batting strike rate of 133.41 and is capable of scoring big runs at the backend of the innings. Given her recent form in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and ability, Richa is a top pick for your MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Harmanpreet Kaur (65 off 30 in the previous game)

Harmanpreet Kaur had a terrific start to her WPL career, scoring a 30-ball 65 against the Giants. She is an experienced campaigner who is known for scoring big runs in the middle order. With Kaur likely to bat at No. 4, helping her maximize her batting potential, she is a fine addition to your MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amelia Kerr (45 off 24 & 2/12 in the previous game)

Amelia Kerr was one of the top performers for the Mumbai Indians against the Gujarat Giants, scoring 45 runs off just 24 balls. She also backed up her batting exploits with figures of 2-1-12-2, holding her in good stead. With Kerr bound to play a prominent role with both the bat and ball, she is a good addition to your MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Megan Schutt (96 matches, 124 wickets, Average: 16.11)

Megan Schutt is one of the best exponents of swing-bowling and averages 16.11 in T20I cricket. She has 124 wickets in 96 matches and is more than capable of picking up wickets in the death overs as well. Given the conditions on offer, Schutt is a must-have in your MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

MI-W vs RCB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Natalie Sciver

Natalie Sciver is perhaps the best all-rounder in the game with an average in excess of 25 in T20I cricket. Sciver showed glimpses of her ability in the previous game, scoring 23 runs and picking up two wickets against the Gujarat Giants. Given her batting prowess and form, Sciver is a valuable captaincy pick for your MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry has been in decent form over the last year or so, starring for the Birmingham Phoenix and Sydney Sixers in The Hundred and WBBL, respectively. While Perry is capable of anchoring an innings and scoring big runs, she is adept in the middle order as well, striking at over 160 in the recently concluded Women's T20 World Cup. Given her bowling ability as well, Perry is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Hayley Matthews 47(31) in the previous game Smriti Mandhana 151 runs in 4 WC 2023 matches Ellyse Perry 60 runs in 6 WC 2023 matches Natalie Sciver 23(18) & 2/5 in the previous game Renuka Singh Thakur 7 wickets in 5 WC 2023 matches

MI-W vs RCB-W match expert tips for WPL 2023, Match 4

Hayley Matthews had a terrific outing with the bat in the opening WPL fixture, scoring 47 runs off just 31 balls. Although she did not have much to do with the ball, Matthews is a brilliant bowling option for the Mumbai Indians. Given her form and all-round ability, Matthews is a fine differential pick for your MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Sophie Devine, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (vc)

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver (c), Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque

MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Sophie Devine, Amanjot Kaur, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry (c), Hayley Matthews (vc), Natalie Sciver, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saika Ishaque

