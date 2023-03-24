MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WPL 2023, Eliminator

The Eliminator of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see UP Warriorz (UP-W) take on Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Friday, March 24.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction.

The Mumbai Indians were one of the standout teams in the league phase, winning six out of their eight matches. The likes of Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr have been brilliant with the bat and ball and will be keen to sustain their form and seal a spot in the final.

The UP Warriorz, meanwhile, have a strong bowling attack and will rely on Tahlia McGrath and Alyssa Healy to step up with the bat.

With both teams looking evenly matched on paper, an exciting game of cricket beckons in Mumbai.

MI-W vs UP-W Match Details, WPL 2023, Eliminator

UP Warriorz Women and Mumbai Indians Women will lock horns in the Eliminator of WPL 2023 in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023, Eliminator

Date and Time: March 24, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

MI-W vs UP-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Mumbai Indians Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Mumbai Indians Women.

Mumbai Indians Women probable playing 11

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Humaira Kazi and Jintimani Kalita.

UP Warriorz Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for UP Warriorz Women.

UP Warriorz Women probable playing 11

Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alyssa Healy (8 matches, 242 runs, Average: 34.57)

Alyssa Healy has been in decent form for the UP Warriorz, scoring 242 runs in eight matches. She is averaging 34.57 with a strike rate of 139.88 holding her in good stead.

With Healy capable of scoring big runs, she is a top pick for your MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Harmanpreet Kaur (7 innings, 230 runs, Average: 46.00)

Harmanpreet Kaur has led from the front with the bat, scoring 230 runs in seven innings. Harman has a strike rate of nearly 140 with three fifties to her name as well.

With Harmanpreet in fine form coming into this game, she is another top pick for your MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hayley Matthews (8 matches, 232 runs, 12 wickets)

Hayley Matthews has been the Mumbai Indians' best player this season. She has 232 runs and 12 wickets in eight matches, holding her in high regard.

With Matthews likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, she is a must-have in your MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sophie Ecclestone (8 matches, 14 wickets, Average: 14.00)

Sophie Ecclestone is the leading wicket-taker at the time of writing, picking 14 wickets in eight matches. She is averaging 14.00 with the ball, with her economy rate of 6.22 standing out.

With Ecclestone also adding value with the bat, she is a good addition to your MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

MI-W vs UP-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Tahlia McGrath

Tahlia McGrath is UP Warriorz' top run-scorer this season with 295 runs in seven innings. She is a season-high four fifties with a strike rate of 159.46 to her credit.

Given McGrath's exceptional form with the bat, she is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

Natalie Sciver

Natalie Sciver has had her moments in the WPL this season with 200 runs in eight matches. Although she has lost her way a bit with the bat, Sciver remains one of the top batters in the competition.

Adding her bowling prowess into the mix, Sciver is a brilliant captaincy pick for your MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Alyssa Healy 242 runs in 8 matches Sophie Ecclestone 14 wickets in 8 matches Deepti Sharma 9 wickets in 8 matches Hayley Matthews 232 runs, 12 wickets in 8 matches Saika Ishaque 13 wickets in 8 matches

MI-W vs UP-W match expert tips for WPL 2023, Eliminator

Deepti Sharma has been decent with the ball so far, picking up nine wickets in eight matches. Although she has been a touch expensive with the ball lately, Deepti can also add value with the bat.

Given her all-round skill set and experience, Deepti could be a game-changing selection in your MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Tahlia McGrath (vc)

All-rounders: Grace Harris, Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver (c), Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Tahlia McGrath

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Natalie Sciver, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (c), Issy Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

