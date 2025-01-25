MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 25, 2025

The MI Cape Town (MICT) and the Durban Super Giants (DSG) will go head-to-head in the 21st match of SA20 2024 on Saturday, January 25, at Newlands in Cape Town. It's the second match of a doubleheader, with the Pretoria Capitals and the Paarl Royals facing off in the first.

The reverse fixture at Kingsmead was washed out due to rain, extending the Durban Super Giants' winless run to six games. They need to win their remaining three matches to stand a chance of sneaking through to the playoffs. MICT, meanwhile, find themselves comfortably placed on the points table, with a win tonight likely to take them into the Top 2.

Let's look at three Dream11 differentials who could create the most impact in what should be an interesting contest.

Trending

#3 Chris Woakes (BOWL) (DSG)

Chris Woakes has picked up five wickets this season.

English seam-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes has been in and out of this DSG playing XI, but on what should be a fairly seamer-friendly track in Newlands, expect him to take the new ball. In four bowling innings, Woakes has picked up five wickets in the SA20 but has been a tad expensive, conceding runs at an economy rate in excess of 9.50.

However, he is a very experienced cricketer across formats and has a very good wicket-taking record that's deserving of better ownership levels on Dream11. He's also a very handy batter who could contribute some useful runs at No.7, which could be crucial, given the way the DSG batters have fared this season.

A multi-utility player, Woakes is likely to pick up a solid Dream11 haul in this fixture and could be a useful differential option.

Heinrich Klaasen's poor form this season has been one of the main reasons for the Durban Super Giants' dismal campaign, especially when you take into account that he was their leading run-scorer last season despite batting mostly at No.5.

The swashbuckling ball striker has struggled to score runs this time around, aggregating only 43 runs in five innings at a poor average of 8.60 and strike rate of just 100. However, his explosive batting ability is known to all, and seeing Klaasen with Dream11 ownership of less than 30 percent presents a great opportunity for those seeking a powerful differential.

Klaasen in his current form might be a risky option, but a proven performer who could produce a big haul is worth taking a punt on.

#1 Trent Boult (BOWL) (MICT)

One wouldn't have expected to see such well-recognized international stars categorized as Dream11 differentials before the start of this edition of the SA20. Trent Boult, in particular, is such a consistent and reliable player and Dream11 option that it's surprising to see Dream11 players not backing the New Zealand left-arm quick.

However, Boult has only four wickets to his name in five innings with the ball and after a solid opening game where he picked up two big wickets, he has blown hot and cold, not creating much of an impact with the new ball or at the death.

However, like with Heinrich Klaasen, a proven performer like Boult only needs a single moment to go their way before they return to form, and the opportunity to include them in your team as a Dream11 differential is a very rare one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️