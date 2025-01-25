MICT vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – January 25, 2025

MI Cape Town (MICT) goes up against the Durban Super Giants (DSG) in the 21st match of SA20 2025 on Saturday, January 25, at Newlands in Cape Town.

MICT has had a pretty decent season so far, with three wins and two defeats in six outings. While the reverse fixture against the Durban Super Giants was washed out, Rashid Khan and Co. will back themselves to beat the team at the bottom of the points table.

Meanwhile, DSG needs to start winning every game from here on if they want to make it to the playoffs. They haven't had the best of luck with rain, having two games washed out so far and they will hope for a complete contest tonight.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy candidates for this fixture.

#3 Quinton de Kock (WK) (DSG)

Quinton de Kock moved to the top of the order for the Durban Super Giants in their last outing against the Paarl Royals and was their best batter, scoring a breezy 30-ball 43 before falling to the mystery spin of Mujeeb.

While it's unclear why he was batted out of his preferred position all this while, De Kock moving back to the opening slot makes him an even better Dream11 option than usual. He doesn't have the best record at Newlands in T20s but his numbers in other formats look promising, especially in ODIs, where he averages more than 50 at this venue.

With 138 runs in five innings, QDK is the outright top run-scorer for the Durban Super Giants this season. His batting prowess speaks for itself and his wicket-keeping duties also add to his Dream11 appeal. He should definitely be in consideration for the captaincy in this fixture.

#2 George Linde (ALL) (MICT)

George Linde celebrating the wicket of Dawid Malan in a T20I vs England.

While he hasn't had the best of outings in MICT's last couple of matches, George Linde remains a top Dream11 captaincy option. He remains their joint-highest wicket-taker, with five wickets in four bowling innings at a solid economy rate of 7.14.

Linde has also made a few useful contributions with the bat and could be sent up the order as high as No. 4 to negotiate the spin threat posed by Keshav Maharaj and Noor Ahmad. His multiple routes to points and high points ceiling make him a quality Dream11 captaincy pick.

#1 Ryan Rickelton (WK) (MICT)

On his return from illness, Ryan Rickelton made an instant impact and almost single-handedly won MI Cape Town the match against the Joburg Super Kings, smashing a 39-ball 89 to do so. One of the best batters in the history of the SA20, Rickelton also has great numbers at Cape Town.

In 14 innings at the venue, the wicket-keeper batter has smashed 470 runs at a solid average of 36.2 and a positive strike rate of 147.8. Like Quinton de Kock, Rickelton's wicket-keeping ability adds more appeal to him as a Dream11 option, especially on what could be a testing track.

Given his explosive batting ability at the top of the order, a sizeable Dream11 haul from Rickelton is in order.

