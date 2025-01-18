MICT vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 18, 2025

The MI Cape Town (MICT) and the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) face off in the 13th match of SA20 2025 on Saturday, January 18, at Newlands in Cape Town.

With two wins and defeats apiece, MICT has made a middling start to the season. They come into this match after being completely outplayed by the Paarl Royals in their last outing. They'll also look to get one over JSK, who edged them out by six runs by DLS method in the reverse fixture.

Meanwhile, JSK is the only unbeaten team in the league, with two wins and one NR. They bowled really well in their previous outing against the Pretoria Capitals, restricting them to 138/8 in 20 overs, but didn't get the chance to chase down the score, with rain playing spoilsport.

As the two teams currently at the top of the points table go up against each other, this one could go either way. Let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials in this fixture.

#3 Evan Jones (JSK) (ALL)

The increasingly spin-friendly conditions at the Wanderers forced JSK to drastically reduce the number of overs their pacers bowled against the Pretoria Capitals in their previous outing. That's why Evan Jones, who started his spell with a terrific first over towards the end of the powerplay, dismissing the dangerous Will Jacks, didn't bowl again in that match.

However, he should get increased scope to perform with the ball in this match, making him a worthwhile Dream11 differential. Jones impressed with the ball in the reverse fixture against MICT as well, finishing with tidy figures of 1/24. He's also a more than handy lower-order batter who can hit a few lusty blows toward the end of the innings.

A wicket-taking bowling all-rounder always has the potential to star as a Dream11 asset. That's why Evan Jones is a decent differential option for your teams.

#2 Imran Tahir (BOWL) (JSK)

Imran Tahir continues to deliver season after season for every team he plays for, and the Joburg Super Kings have continued to profit from his experience and skill this time around as well. He has had a great tournament so far, picking up two wickets in as many matches at a solid economy rate of 6.57, and those numbers could well improve in this match.

Tahir loves playing at Cape Town, as evidenced by his stellar numbers in T20Is. In five T20Is for the Proteas, Tahir has picked up a whopping 13 wickets in five matches, averaging 9.7 with the ball!

After watching the MICT batters struggle to negotiate and score runs off Mujeeb ur Rahman and Wellalage, Tahir could have a great game with the ball tonight, and his low ownership means that he's a potent Dream11 differential.

#1 Ryan Rickelton (WK) (MICT)

Ryan Rickelton has been out with illness in three out of MICT's four matches this season.

After missing MICT's previous match due to an illness, Ryan Rickelton is expected to return to their playing XI for their match against the Joburg Super Kings, a team he loves playing against. In three matches against JSK, the wicket-keeper batter has scored 142 runs, averaging 47.3, and scoring at a strike rate of 159.6.

Rickelton couldn't make much of an impact in his only game of the season against the Paarl Royals at the same venue, falling for a low score of 8. However, that looks more like a minor blip for Rickelton, who was the outright top run-scorer in the previous edition of the SA20.

On what is expected to be an excellent batting wicket at Newlands, Ryan Rickelton could emerge as a powerful Dream11 differential and even a left-field captaincy option.

