MICT vs JSK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 2024 match – January 29, 2024

On Monday, January 29, Joburg Super Kings (JSK) will lock horns with MI Cape Town (MICT) in the 23rd match of the SA20 2024 at Newlands, Cape Town.

The Joburg Super Kings have lost five out of seven games matches this season, winning just one of them. Their previous game against Pretoria Capitals was abandoned due to rain. They are sixth on the points table with eight points.

MI Cape Town, meanwhile, slumped to their fifth loss (third in a row) in the previous match against Joburg Super Kings, losing by four runs. They find themselves fifth in the standings with nine points.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for your MICT vs JSK Dream11 fantasy team.

#3 Ryan Rickelton (MICT) - 7.5 credits

Ryan Rickelton of MI Cape Town (Credit: X/MICapeTown)

An up-and-coming batter from MI Cape Town, Ryan Rickelton has faced some challenges in the SA20 of late, managing just 45 runs in his last three games.

Rickelton mustered a season-best 98 off 49 deliveries against the Super Kings earlier in the season, including six fours and eight sixes. He will be determined to regain his form and could be a formidable asset for your MICT vs JSK Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Moeen Ali (JSK) - 8.5 credits

Moeen Ali with coach Stephen Fleming and Faf du Plessis (Credit: X/JSKSA20)

A versatile all-rounder, Moeen Ali has been a crucial asset for the Super Kings in the SA20 this season. With 113 runs in five matches at an average of 37.66, as well as four wickets, the Englishman has proven his worth.

Despite a below-par showing the last time these sides met, Ali is a good call as captain/vice-captain for the upcoming MICT vs JSK Dream11 match.

#1 Sam Curran (MICT) - 9.0 credits

Sam Curran of MICT (Credit: X/MICapeTown)

Sam Curran has contributed consistently with bat and ball for MICT this season, scoring 126 runs and taking four wickets

Despite failing to score in the reverse fixture against the Super Kings, the 25-year-old all-rounder managed to take a wicket.

Given his multifaceted abilities on the field, appointing Sam Curran as the captain/vice-captain of your MICT vs JSK Dream11 fantasy team could prove to be a brilliant move.