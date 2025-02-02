MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – February 2, 2025

The MI Cape Town (MICT) and the Pretoria Capitals (PC) meet in the final group stage match of the third edition of the SA20 on Sunday, February 2, at Newlands in Cape Town.

The reverse fixture between the two teams on Friday saw MICT post the highest total of the season batting first, scoring 222. Pretoria fell short by 27 runs and got eliminated from the tournament in the process.

Having sealed the top spot on the points table for themselves, MICT could be expected to rest some key players. Meanwhile, Kyle Verreynne and company will want to close this season out with a fine away win and give their supporters something to cheer for.

On that note, let's look at three differential options who could produce solid Dream11 hauls tonight.

#3 Steve Stolk (BAT) (PC)

Steve Stolk, aged 18, could be given another opportunity to prove his mettle in this dead rubber after the Pretoria Capitals' elimination from the competition was confirmed after their defeat to MICT on Friday.

Stolk returned to the team, opening the batting alongside Will Jacks, but had to depart for an 11-ball 13. However, against a potentially weakened MICT bowling attack that could rest players like Trent Boult in this fixture, Stolk has a better chance of stamping his authority on this league.

Any opening batter is always a Dream11 option with the potential to haul big, and with the new rule revisions, even a quick-fire 20 or 25-run cameo could see him rack up the points. That makes the young Steve Stolk an exciting differential option for today's match.

#2 Gideon Peters (BOWL) (PC)

25-year-old Gideon Peters made a sizzling SA20 debut when he finished with figures of 2/15 in four overs to bowl them to victory against the Joburg Super Kings and keep their playoff hopes alive. He was also one of their better bowlers in the drubbing they received against MICT on Friday, dismissing Rassie van der Dussen with the first ball of his spell.

Peters hasn't been used as a new ball bowler yet, but that hasn't stopped him from being a wicket-taking bowler, especially at the death. His overall T20 record of 24 wickets in 16 bowling innings at an average of 17.83 suggests that he is a consistent wicket-taker.

On what has been a fairly tricky surface to bat on, backing Gideon Peters could be a rewarding experience on Dream11.

#1 Delano Potgieter (ALL) (MICT)

Delano Potgieter set the SA20 ablaze with his stunning performance in the opening fixture of the season, where he scored a useful 12-ball 25 before ripping through the Sunrisers Eastern Cape batting lineup to pick up a five-wicket haul.

He has gone a bit quiet as a Dream11 option since this could be the game for him to produce another big haul for his Dream11 backers. With the likes of Corbin Bosch, Boult, and Rabada in full flow, Potgieter's bowling hasn't been called to the fore recently, but when Rabada was rested in the reverse fixture on Friday, Potgieter did get to roll his arm over and also picked up a wicket.

More team rotation is expected tonight, and that increases Potgieter's chances of picking up points with the ball. He's also more than capable of striking the long ball and if the opportunity arises, Potgieter could well generate an all-round Dream11 haul, making him a powerful differential option.

