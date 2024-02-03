MICT vs PC Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – February 3, 2024

MI Cape Town and the Pretoria Capitals face off in a straight shootout for a chance at qualifying for the playoffs in the first match of a doubleheader on Saturday, February 3, at Newlands in Cape Town.

Both these sides met only a day ago and MICT absolutely belted the Pretoria bowlers, scoring 248, and then reduced the Capitals to 48/6 at one point. However, Kyle Verreynne played one of the best T20 knocks ever to take them to 214/8, helping them avoid conceding a bonus point.

If MICT wins this by a bonus point, they're all but through to the playoffs, and even a victory sans bonus could be enough for them if JSK doesn't fail to get the bonus point win. For the Capitals, this a must-win contest, and they'll have to hope that JSK loses their match later this evening against the Durban Supergiants.

On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this match.

#3 Nealan van Heerden (BOWL) (MICT)

Seamer Nealan van Heerden got an opportunity in place of Delano Potgieter, and he did pretty well in his four-over spell, finishing with figures of 1/36, which was pretty economical given the way Kyle Verreynne was batting.

He's expected to hold onto his place in the side in this match. Being a pacer playing against a struggling Pretoria batting order, there's always a good chance he can pick up plenty of wickets. While there is a risk that he doesn't get enough overs if George Linde or Thomas Kaber have a better outing, there's also a huge upside to picking a low-owned player like van Heerden.

He's a high-risk, high-reward type of Dream11 differential.

Senuran Muthusamy made an instant impact for the Capitals when he returned to their playing XI against the Durban Supergiants, finishing with figures of 3/26 in four overs. His wickets included the dangerous Matthew Breeztke and the in-form Heinrich Klaasen. He single-handedly gave his side a chance in that match, which they eventually lost by eight runs.

He was then inexplicably dropped for Theunis de Bruyn citing the conditions in the match against MICT, but the move backfired horribly. This means, he should be back in the XI for this one. The wicket should be somewhat conducive to spinners for this afternoon match, and a tight bowler like Muthusamy can trouble the MICT batters, especially the struggling Livingstone.

With an ownership level of less than 10%, Muthusamy could be a really powerful Dream11 differential.

#1 Rilee Rossouw (BAT) (PC)

Rilee Rossouw in action for the Sydney Thunder in the BBL.

After playing a blistering 45-ball 82 against the Paarl Royals very early on in the season, Rilee Rossouw's campaign has gone completely downhill. The attacking southpaw scored only 35 runs in six innings post that knock, and those numbers make for dismal viewing.

However, with qualification on the line for his team, and playing on what should be a good batting surface, this could be the game where Rossouw makes a comeback. He is due a big score, and MICT's bowling attack has been pretty inconsistent throughout the season.

A player like Rossouw, even when he's out of form, remains a quality Dream11 pick, and with his ownership finally low enough to call him a differential, he is the best punt for this match.