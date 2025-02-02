MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – February 2, 2025

The MI Cape Town (MICT) will take on the Pretoria Capitals (PC) in the 30th and final group-stage game of SA20 2025 on Sunday, February 2, at Newlands in Cape Town.

The MI Cape Town are confirmed as the table toppers after the Paarl Royals' loss to the Sunrisers Eastern Cape yesterday. They might look to take this opportunity and rest a few players ahead of the playoffs. However, they do have a 100 percent home record this season and will want to maintain that.

Meanwhile, the Pretoria Capitals were officially eliminated from the tournament after their defeat to MICT in the reverse fixture on Friday. They'll want to give it their all and end the season on a positive note in this match.

Let's now take a look at the top three Dream11 captaincy options for this game.

#3 Rashid Khan (BOWL) (MICT)

With the playoffs round the corner and the top spot on the points table sealed, MICT might opt to rest some of their key players in this dead rubber against the Pretoria Capitals. Rashid Khan is one senior player who's sure to be in the XI because he is the team captain.

While he hasn't been as prolific at picking up wickets as you'd expect, Rashid has had a decent tournament, picking up nine wickets in as many outings at a decent economy rate of 7.13.

His form has improved as the tournament has progressed and the wickets have gotten slower, picking up five wickets in just the last three games. It includes a sensational spell of 2/24 in a 200+ match against Pretoria less than 48 hours ago.

Against an inexperienced batting lineup, Rashid could rack up the wickets, making him a potent left-field Dream11 captaincy option.

#2 Rassie van der Dussen (BAT) (MICT)

Rassie van der Dussen has hit the joint-most sixes this season.

The highest run-scorer in this edition of the SA20, Rassie van der Dussen's calm, anchoring presence at the top of the batting order has been integral to MICT's title charge. The Proteas batter has scored 330 runs in nine innings at an average of 55, also topping the six-hitting charts with 17 to his name, alongside teammate Dewald Brevis.

Van der Dussen has a decent record both at this venue and against the Capitals, making a solid 30-run contribution on Friday, and was unlucky not to convert his start into a bigger score.

His consistency, six-hitting ability, and batting position make it very likely for him to haul big on Dream11, making him an easy contender for captaincy.

#1 Will Jacks (ALL) (PC)

Will Jacks' relatively consistent all-round contributions have been one of the bright spots in what has been a sub-par campaign for the Pretoria Capitals. Jacks is definitely one of the better Dream11 options in the game, and he's sure to find himself captained by many in the final group-stage match of this SA20 season.

The English all-rounder has been invaluable as a bowler and has picked up four wickets this season at a miserly economy rate of 6.21. More wickets could be in line in this fixture.

He's also a player who could massively benefit from the revised Dream11 points system, as exhibited by his solid haul against MICT in the reverse fixture, where he smashed five boundaries and one six en route to a 22-ball 39. With a very high points ceiling, Jacks is once again a no-brainer for Dream11 captaincy.

