MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – February 4, 2025

MI Cape Town (MICT) and the Paarl Royals (PR) will face off in Qualifier 1 of SA20 2025 on Tuesday, February 4, at St. George's Park in Gqeberha.

Both teams looked solid in the group stage. However, it's MICT who has the edge coming into this match as they finished at the top of the table, taking advantage of the Royals' back-to-back defeats at the end of the group stage to usurp them from the top spot.

Joe Root's absence in the team is noticeable for the Royals but they'll hope that the in-form Australian all-rounder Mitchell Owen can power them to their maiden SA20 Final. Making their first-ever playoff appearance in the SA20, MICT will look to carry their winning momentum and enter the Final.

On that note, let's look at three Dream11 differentials who could light up St. George's Park tonight with their performances.

#3 Mitchell van Buuren (BAT) (PR)

Despite his struggles, Mitchell van Buuren continues to be backed by the Paarl Royals to bat at No. 4, and that makes him a potential Dream11 differential for this crunch fixture. With 131 runs in ten matches, averaging less than 20 and striking at less than 100, Van Buuren's numbers don't inspire confidence as a prospective Dream11 player.

However, his batting position and technical solidity make him a decent option for this fixture. The wicket at St. George's Park won't be easy to bat on and a steady run accumulator like Van Buuren could see success at the venue.

While a very risky option, Van Buuren could end up being a rewarding Dream11 option to his backers.

#2 Dayyaan Galiem (ALL) (PR)

One of Paarl Royals' best players in the first half of the season, Dayyaan Galiem's fall in ownership to differential level has been disheartening to see. Armed with a truckload of variations and the skill to execute them with precision, Galiem started the season well, bowling a sensational spell of 3/24 in four overs against MI Cape Town at Newlands.

However, with the Royals preferring to use more spin in the second half of the season, Galiem's returns dwindled, reducing his Dream11 appeal. St. George's Park is a venue that has always been kind to fast bowlers, and in this crucial match, someone like Galiem will bowl in the crucial overs including at the death.

He's also a very handy batter, and against a powerful bowling lineup like MICT's, he's very likely to get an opportunity to wield the willow. A powerful Dream11 differential, Galiem could send your team up the leaderboard.

#1 Corbin Bosch (ALL) (MICT)

Corbin Bosch played for the Barbados Royals in CPL 2022, who eventually finished as the runners-up in the competition.

While he's not the biggest name in MICT's three-pronged pace battery, Corbin Bosch could well end this match as their highest wicket-taker. In six outings, Bosch has been excellent, picking up eight wickets at a solid bowling average of 16.25, including a four-wicket haul against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Bosch is also a more than capable batter who could some useful points in that department. However, his appeal stems more from his role as MICT's death bowler and as the first change bowler with the new ball, especially going against a fragile-looking Paarl batting lineup.

The side have looked shaky in Joe Root's absence and Bosch's accuracy and pace is the last thing they would want to face. He may not be as big a name as Kagiso Rabada or Trent Boult yet but Corbin Bosch could be a great Dream11 differential.

