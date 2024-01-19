MICT vs PR Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – Jan. 19, 2024

MICT takes on the Paarl Royals in the 11th match of SA20 2024 on Friday, January 19, at Newlands in Cape Town.

The home side lost the last time they played at this venue, with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape beating them by four runs. Batting first, Jordan Hermann's hundred took them to 202/2 in 20 overs, with a good pullback from Pollard and the rest of the bowling unit reducing the target to a manageable one.

Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen then let loose and got MICT off to a stellar start. However, after both of them fell in quick succession, their innings quickly lost steam. Devoid of any momentum, their initial advantage was negated, and Sam Curran's 22-ball 37 wasn't enough to take them past the finish line.

Meanwhile, the Paarl Royals have started superbly, winning all three of their matches so far. Their most recent one was a dominant win against JSK, with their bowlers setting up the win for Jos Buttler to finish it in style.

Obed McCoy and Lungi Ngidi starred as they restricted JSK to 134 in 20 overs, and Buttler made light work of the target, remaining unbeaten on 70 as they chased it down in 14.1 overs.

While the Royals have form on their side, MICT definitely has the firepower to beat them. On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this contest.

George Linde is the sole spinner in MICT's lineup, and he'll have a huge role to play in stopping the rampaging Paarl Royals batters, David Miller in particular. Linde went for 23 runs in two overs against SEC, and was later taken out of the attack, but he did have a decent outing against JSK.

Cape Town isn't an easy venue for spinners to bowl, but the control and accuracy Linde brings to the table should give him enough to work with. He's also a more than handy batter, and considering that the batters will go after pretty much any bowler at this venue, there's always a chance he picks up wickets, and is a solid Dream11 differential.

Olly Stone in action for the Melbourne Stars in the BBL.

Olly Stone is one of MICT's frontline seamers, and his express pace should come in handy on a wicket where it's harder to pick up wickets as the game goes on. Stone has picked up three wickets in three matches, and just like Linde, he was taken apart by Jordan Hermann in MICT's last outing against SEC.

However, he is a natural wicket-taker and an enforcer, and despite being expensive, he is, along with Rabada, MICT's best route to get through the PR batting lineup. Stone comes into this match with very sub-par ownership, and there's a fair chance he gets taken apart by the in-form Buttler, but for those who take the risk, he could also reward them with a three or four-wicket haul.

You don't need much convincing to sell Jason Roy as a Dream11 asset in T20 cricket, regardless of what poor form he is in. Roy's highest score in this edition's SA 20 is a 16-ball 23, followed by back-to-back single-digit scores. However, a great batting track, which is what is expected at Cape Town, is the perfect venue to get him back to form.

Jos Buttler regained his form with a brilliant knock in the Royals' run chase against JSK, and Roy could feed off his opening partners' confidence. If he can get through the initial testing phase from Rabada, a big score awaits. A big-name player like Roy having lesser ownership is a rarity, and he's certainly a great Dream11 differential.