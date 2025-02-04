MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – February 4, 2025

The MI Cape Town (MICT) will go up against the Paarl Royals (PR) in Qualifier 1 of the third edition of the SA20 on Tuesday, February 4, at St. George's Park in Gqeberha.

The top two teams at the end of the group stage, both teams won one game apiece when they met earlier in the season. MI Cape Town finished at the top of the points table, with seven wins and two defeats, and a plethora of bonus points, while the Royals had six wins to their name.

The winner of this clash goes straight through to the final, while the loser will get another chance at making it to the Final, taking on the winner of The Eliminator played between SEC and JSK tomorrow.

Let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy options for this fixture.

#3 George Linde (ALL) (MICT)

After returning from a one-match rest and picking up two wickets in the final group-stage match, George Linde should be fresh and fully fit to power his team to the Finals on a surface where his services will be vital with both bat and ball.

Linde made some terrific all-round contributions in the first half of the season, and while the rest of the batting unit stepping up has reduced his Dream11 potential to some extent, he remains a good captaincy option.

Linde picked up three wickets in his first meeting with the Paarl Royals this season, and on what should be a slow and sluggish track, the odds are stacked in his favor for another solid outing with the ball. He could also be sent up the order to deal with the two Paarl left-arm spinners, increasing his point-scoring likelihood with the bat.

He's definitely one to consider handing your captain's armband to for this one.

#2 Ryan Rickelton (WK) (MICT)

Ryan Rickelton's return to the MICT playing XI after a few matches out with illness made a huge impact and eased the process of their qualifying for the playoffs. The attacking keeper-batter and opener is the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament despite playing four games less than his peers.

In terrific form leading up to this tournament, Rickelton has carried on in the same vein, smashing 259 runs in six games, averaging 51.80 at a sizzling strike rate of 177.40, also featuring in the Top 5 for most fours and sixes hit.

With his belligerent ball-striking ability and his skill behind the stumps in a crucial playoff game, a sizeable Dream11 haul could await his Dream11 backers.

#1 Mitchell Owen (ALL) (PR)

BBL: The Final - Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder - Source: Getty

Mitchell Owen didn't waste any time endearing himself to Dream11 players in the SA20 after his stellar BBL stint, making an entertaining debut for the Paarl Royals in their defeat to the Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Saturday.

While he fell early in his batting innings, Owen was decent with the ball, picking up two wickets, although an expensive final over ruined his figures. On a surface at St. George's Park that should suit his medium-pace bowling quite well, Owen's bowling side might be of good use for the Royals.

However, it's his attacking batting style that could earn his Dream11 backers the most points. A fearsome boundary-hitter, it's only a matter of time before Owen finds his feet in the SA20, and after his hundred in the BBL Final, he's showing signs of being a big-match player.

With a very high points ceiling, much like India's Abishek Sharma, Mitchell Owen should definitely be in consideration for Dream11 captaincy.

