MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – February 8, 2025

MI Cape Town (MICT) and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) face off in the final of the third edition of the SA20 on Saturday, February 8, at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. SEC won the first two editions of the SA20, and Aiden Markram and his team will definitely dream of making it three in three this evening.

However, standing in their way is a MICT team that has crushed most of the competition that has come their way this season, registering humungous wins over SEC in their two meetings earlier in the tournament.

The stage is set for a cracking finale at the Wanderers where two teams brimming with quality go head-to-head, battling it out for the SA20 2025 title.

On that note, let's look at three Dream11 differentials who could steal the show in this fixture.

#3 Sediqullah Atal (BAT) (MICT)

Sediqullah Atal was a part of the Afghanistan squad for the ICC Men's U-19 World Cup 2020.

Young Afghan batter Sediqullah Atal received the nod over the experienced Colin Ingram for their all-important Qualifier 1 clash against the Paarl Royals, possibly as a result of his blistering 46-ball 74 in the final group stage match. The 23-year-old got out for a duck against Paarl, but with the result going MICT's way, they're unlikely to tinker with a winning combination.

Atal is one of the most promising talents in Afghan cricket right now, and he has scored more than 1,500 runs in 48 innings, averaging a solid 34.25 at a strike rate over 130. While he remains a very risky Dream11 option, Sediqullah Atal could be a potentially game-changing differential.

#2 Tony de Zorzi (BAT) (SEC)

The terrific team environment and togetherness around the Sunrisers Eastern Cape have really shown this season as they've banded together to recover from a terrible start to the season, making it all the way to the final. Much like the team, it was a player struggling for form that stepped up in the Qualifier 2 against the Paarl Royals, winning the POTM award.

That player is SEC opener Tony de Zorzi who had 85 runs in nine innings to his name prior to his terrific 49-ball 78 that took SEC over the line against the Royals. Despite that performance, Dream11 players are reluctant to back the southpaw for this fixture.

While his overall track record suggests that picking him in your team could be a risky move, form is a powerful weapon in T20 cricket, and with De Zorzi being an opener, he does have a very high points ceiling. For those looking for a powerful differential option, Tony de Zorzi could be the right person.

#1 Liam Dawson (ALL) (SEC)

It's definitely surprising to see Liam Dawson, the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the league, having poor ownership levels on Dream11 coming into the final. However, in the Qualifier 2 game against the Royals, Dawson bowled only three balls in total because of the LHB-dominated Royals' batting lineup.

However, in what should be a fairly spinner-friendly Wanderers surface, the English bowling all-rounder should return to bowling his full quota of overs.

His numbers this season have been terrific - 12 wickets in 11 outings at an economy rate of 6.49 and a bowling average of 15.41. He's also a very handy batter coming at No. 8 and against a quality bowling lineup like MICT's, he could well be called upon to wield the willow.

A consistent and proven performer with differential-level ownership isn't a common occurrence. Liam Dawson is a solid Dream11 differential pick.

