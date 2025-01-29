MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 29, 2025

MI Cape Town (MICT) and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) meet in the 25th match of the third edition of the SA20 on Wednesday, January 29, at Newlands in Cape Town.

The reverse fixture was also the curtain-raiser for this season of the SA20, and it proved to be a one-sided affair, with MICT claiming a 97-run win. Since then, the two teams have had different campaigns but are now level on wins (four wins) going into this match.

However, MICT (In 2nd place) have a game in hand over the Sunrisers (3rd place), and they will want to win tonight to keep their top-2 hopes alive.

Let's take a look at three Dream11 differentials that could have a breakout game.

Beyers Swanepoel batting for the South Africa XI vs England in 2020.

Pacer and bowling all-rounder Beyers Swanepoel could be a useful Dream11 differential pick for this fixture. In the earlier meeting between the two sides at St. George's Park, Swanepoel was a part of the SEC playing XI, taking three catches and picking up one wicket. While he got the opportunity to bat, he couldn't make the most of it, getting castled for 1 by Delano Potgieter.

Swanepoel returned to the Sunrisers' playing XI for their latest outing, a defeat to the Joburg Super Kings, and was the only SEC bowler to pick up a wicket.

A pacy, hit-the-deck bowler with a penchant for picking up wickets and hitting the long ball, Swanepoel is a handy player for any team, including your Dream11 teams.

The dangerous Dewald Brevis could be a smart Dream11 differential to own in your teams for this fixture. Brevis starred for MI Cape Town in the reverse fixture, stabilizing the MICT batting innings, and putting on a batting masterclass by smashing a 29-ball 57 on a track where most batters were struggling for timing.

While that form hasn't shown for the rest of the season, Brevis' usually advanced batting position and destructive batting ability make him a worthwhile Dream11 punt. He's also capable of chipping in with an over or two of his leg spin, like he did in MICT's previous encounter, and with the wickets slowing down, that could be a possibility in tonight's match.

While he isn't the most assured pick in terms of point-scoring, Dewald Brevis is an exciting differential option.

The SEC opening pair has left a lot to be desired this season, with the signing of Zak Crawley simply not working out. However, their Wildcard pick, David Bedingham, while initially failing to make an impact, seems to have found his footing at the top of the order.

Bedingham has scores of 39, 37, and 48 in three of his last four innings, with the latest a 40-ball 48 that helped him steer his team out of a batting collapse against the Joburg Super Kings, albeit in a losing cause.

The wicket at Newlands won't be all that easy to bat on, but as Bedingham has shown in his gritty essays at St. George's Park, he is capable of staying at the crease and finding a way to score runs. His batting position as an opener makes him a solid Dream11 differential.

