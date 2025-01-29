MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – January 29, 2025

MI Cape Town (MICT) and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) square off in the 25th match of SA20 2025 on Wednesday, January 29, at Newlands in Cape Town.

MICT are placed second on the points table, with four wins in seven matches and a perfect home record, winning all three matches played at Cape Town. That includes a comprehensive seven-wicket win over the Durban Super Giants (DSG) in their last outing, a performance that also earned them a bonus point.

Meanwhile, SEC's four-match winning run was brought to a halt by the Joburg Super Kings (JSK), and as a result, this match is a must-win to keep their hopes of finishing in the Top 2 alive.

Trending

Let's now look at three Dream11 players who could be successful captaincy options in this game.

#3 Ottneil Baartman (BOWL) (SEC)

Ottneil Baartman is the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of the SA20.

SEC pacer Ottneil Baartman missed the reverse fixture against MICT at St. George's Park, where his team received a 97-run drubbing. However, he should be in the playing XI for today's clash at Newlands, a venue he loves playing at, against a team he loves bowling against.

In four outings against MI Cape Town, Baartman has picked up ten wickets at a staggering bowling average of 12.5. He also enjoys playing at Cape Town, with 11 wickets in four appearances at the venue. With the tournament reaching its business end, the wickets have slowed down, making them more bowler-friendly.

A proven wicket-taker and stellar Dream11 asset like Baartman should be considered for captaincy.

#2 George Linde (ALL) (MICT)

George Linde has proven to be an invaluable asset, crucial to MICT's success this season. The left-arm spinner has been equally good with the bat as he is with the ball, as evidenced by his 8-ball 29 that propelled MICT to a bonus point win against the Durban Super Giants on Saturday.

He's also the joint-highest wicket-taker for MI Cape Town, with six wickets in five bowling innings at a solid economy rate of 6.66. He has a very high points ceiling, and on what should be a fairly slow wicket, he stands a chance of hauling big in this fixture.

He is one of the best Dream11 captaincy options for this one.

#1 Marco Jansen (ALL) (SEC)

Marco Jansen has been a top Dream11 option throughout the season, and that isn't changing anytime soon. The dominant Proteas all-rounder continues to deliver with both bat and ball in pretty much every match, with twelve wickets and 164 runs in eight outings so far.

Jansen is the highest-scoring Dream11 asset in SA20 2025, and even in the heavy defeat to MICT in the first match of the season, Jansen delivered as a captaincy option, picking up two wickets, also chipping in with a handy 9-ball 14 with the bat.

It's a no-brainer to hand him the captain's armband for this fixture, as will most of the Dream11 players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️