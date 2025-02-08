MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – February 8, 2025

The MI Cape Town (MICT) and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) face off in the final of SA20 2025 on Saturday, February 8, at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

It's the first appearance in the SA20 final for the MI Cape Town, while two-time champions SEC make their third consecutive final after winning both the Eliminator and Qualifier 2. MICT, on the other hand, advanced straight to the Final with a win over the Paarl Royals in Qualifier 1.

While SEC will have a slight psychological edge given their impeccable playoff record, MICT did beat them convincingly in both their group-stage meetings, and they'll look to make it three out of three.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy options for this one.

#3 Aiden Markram (ALL) (SEC)

Sunrisers' captain Aiden Markram has played a crucial role in his team's resurgence to make it to a third straight final. Markram is the third-highest run-scorer ahead of the final, scoring 334 runs in 12 innings at a solid average of 41.75 and strike rate of 130.47.

He's also begun to use himself as a bowler in the last few games with the pitches all slowed down, picking up four wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.44. Batting against the MICT bowling lineup won't be easy, but as he has done throughout the season, expect Markram to step up and deliver both for SEC and your Dream11 teams.

His consistency and multiple routes to points make him a dependable captaincy option.

#2 Ryan Rickelton (WK) (MICT)

Ryan Rickelton has been one of the best players in the tournament for the MI Cape Town. Despite featuring in only seven matches, Rickelton is among the top five run-scorers in the season, smashing 301 runs at an average of 50.50 and a strike rate of 175.14. His boundary-hitting abilities need no introduction either, with Rickelton in the Top 5 for the list of most fours and sixes hit.

In his only innings at the Wanderers in the SA20, Rickelton blazed his way to a 49-ball 98 against JSK last season. He also likes batting against SEC, averaging 49.2 against the team, scoring at a strike rate of a little under 150.

This in addition to his solid glovework makes him a terrific Dream11 captaincy pick with a potential for a mega haul.

#1 Marco Jansen (ALL) (SEC)

Marco Jansen is one of the players in line to be awarded the 'Player of the Tournament' award this season.

Marco Jansen has been an instrumental part of another successful season for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The all-rounder leads the wicket-taking charts of the SA20 with 17 wickets in only 12 outings at a good bowling average of 18.29. He's also been very handy with the bat, making plenty of useful contributions and scoring close to 200 runs this season.

He has been one of the most popular Dream11 captaincy picks all season due to him being a complete all-rounder, and very rarely has he let his backers down. The Wanderers has been a tricky place to bat this season, and its assistance to seamers could see Jansen star with the ball once more, in addition to what he can do with the bat.

He's likely to be the most-captained Dream11 asset once again, and understandably so.

