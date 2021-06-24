MID vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - Jun 24, 2021

Middlesex CCC will take on Essex Eagles in a South Group T20 Blast fixture at the Lord's on Thursday.

Middlesex CCC are having a disastrous T20 Blast campaign thus far. They are currently rock-bottom in the South Group points table with just one win and four losses from their five T20 Blast matches. Middlesex CCC, who seek to bounce back after losing two games on the trot, will be bolstered by the inclusion of Daryl Mitchell, Tom Helm and Nathan Sowter. However, they will be missing the services of their skipper Eoin Morgan and power-hitting all-rounder Paul Stirling as they resume international duties.

The Essex Eagles, meanwhile, have won two and lost four of their seven T20 Blast matches and currently find themselves in seventh position in the South Group standings. The Eagles won their last game against Surrey Cricket by eight wickets and nine balls to spare. The Simon Harmer-led side have no major absentees and will hope to continue their winning momentum against an off-form Middlesex CCC side.

Squads to choose from

Middlesex CCC

Joe Cracknell, John Simpson (WK), Blake Cullen, Stephen Eskinazi, Steven Finn (C), Chris Green, Nick Gubbins, Tom Helm, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Murtagh, Luke Hollman and Nathan Sowter.

Essex Eagles

Simon Harmer (C), Samuel Cook, James Neesham, Aron Nijjar, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Jack Plom, James Porter, Shane Snater, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Adam Wheater (WK), William Buttleman and Daniel Lawrence.

Probable Playing XIs

Middlesex CCC

Joe Cracknell, John Simpson (WK), Stephen Eskinazi, Steven Finn (C), Chris Green, Nick Gubbins, Tom Helm, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Murtagh, Luke Hollman, Nathan Sowter.

Essex Eagles

William Buttleman, Adam Wheater (WK), Daniel Lawrence, Michael-Kyle Pepper, James Neesham, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (C), Shane Snater, Aron Nijjar, Samuel Cook.

Match Details

Match: Middlesex CCC vs Essex Eagles

Date & Time: 24th June 2021, 10:45 PM IST

Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

Pitch Report

The track at Lord's is a batting paradise, with the average first innings score at the venue being 183 runs. Nonetheless, the pitch offers true bounce, which should aid the pacers in scalping wickets. Traditionally, the teams batting first have enjoyed great success on this ground.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MID vs ESS)

MID vs ESS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: William Buttleman, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Cracknell, Stephen Eskinazi, James Neesham, Simon Harmer, Chris Green, Daryl Mitchell, Samuel Cook, Steven Finn, Tom Helm.

Captain: Daryl Mitchell. Vice-captain: Daniel Lawrence.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: William Buttleman, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Cracknell, Stephen Eskinazi, James Neesham, Simon Harmer, Daryl Mitchell, Shane Snater, Samuel Cook, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter.

Captain: Daryl Mitchell. Vice-captain: James Neesham.

Edited by Samya Majumdar