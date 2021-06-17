MID vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - Jun 17, 2021

Middlesex will take on Gloucestershire in a T20 Blast fixture at the Radlett Cricket Club on Thursday.

Although Middlesex lost their first two matches, they will head into the upcoming fixture high on confidence after winning their last game against Hampshire by three wickets. They are currently placed at the bottom of the South Group points table with a single win from their three T20 Blast matches. Middlesex will welcome back senior statesman Tim Murtagh, who recently recovered from an elbow injury.

Gloucestershire have also won one out of their three T20 Blast matches and are currently fifth in the South Group standings. They lost to Kent by five runs in their last game. James Bracey, who made his Test debut for England earlier this month, is back in the Gloucestershire camp alongside all-rounder Ryan Higgins, who suffered a fractured toe in the opening match of the season.

Squads to choose from

Middlesex

Eoin Morgan (C), Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Stephen Eskinazi, Steven Finn, Chris Green, Nick Gubbins, Luke Hollman, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, John Simpson (WK), Nathan Sowter, Paul Stirling.

Gloucestershire

Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Jack Taylor (C), Glenn Phillips, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor, James Bracey (WK), Josh Shaw, Daniel Worrall.

Probable Playing XIs

Middlesex

Eoin Morgan (C), Joe Cracknell, John Simpson (WK), Blake Cullen, Stephen Eskinazi, Steven Finn, Chris Green, Luke Hollman, Tim Murtagh, Nathan Sowter, Paul Stirling.

Gloucestershire

Jack Taylor (C), Miles Hammond, James Bracey (WK), Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, David Payne, Josh Shaw, Daniel Worrall.

Match Details

Match: Middlesex vs Gloucestershire

Date & Time: 17th June 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Radlett Cricket Club is a batting paradise as the batsmen will get full value for their shots on this ground. As the wicket will mostly remain the same throughout the match, chasing should be the preferred option at the venue.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MID vs GLO)

MID vs GLO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Paul Stirling, Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, Stephen Eskinazi, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Chris Green, Tim Murtagh, David Payne, Nathan Sowter.

Captain: Benny Howell. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: John Simpson, Glenn Phillips, Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling, Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Benny Howell, Chris Green, Steven Finn, Josh Shaw, Nathan Sowter.

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-captain: Miles Hammond.

