MID vs HAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 6, 2023  

Middlesex (MID) and Hampshire (HAM) are set to face each other in the English T20 Blast on Tuesday, June 6. The Radlett Cricket Club in Radlett will host the contest.

Middlesex, led by Stephen Eskinazi, are placed at the bottom of the table, having lost all six of their matches thus far. Hampshire, on the other hand, have a chance to move into the top two of the table.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the MID vs HAM game:

Squads for MID vs HAM

Hampshire

Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (c), Toby Albert, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Nick Gubbins, John Turner, Aneurin Donald.

Middlesex

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Joe Cracknell, Pieter Malan, Max Holden, Jack Davies (wk), Ryan Higgins, Luke Hollman, Josh De Caires, Tom Helm, Blake Cullen, Thilan Walallawita, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Toby Roland Jones, John Simpson

#3 James Vince (HAM) – 9 credits

Hampshire Hawks v Middlesex - Vitality Blast T20

James Vince is currently second in the list of leading run-scorers in the T20 Blast and fantasy users should pick him for the MID vs HAM game.

He has scored 351 runs from five matches at an average of 175.50 and a strike rate of 174.62 with three fifties and one century to his name. He also has a chance to become the top run-getter if he plays well in the next game.

#2 Ben McDermott (HAM) – 9 credits

Hampshire Hawks v Middlesex - Vitality Blast T20

Ben McDermott has been in reasonable form with the bat in hand and hence, should be picked in fantasy teams for the MID vs HAM match. The right-handed batter has scored 130 runs from five matches at an average of 32.50 and a strike-rate of 131.31 with one half-century and a top score of 69 not out to his name.

#1 Liam Dawson (HAM) – 8.5 credits

Somerset CCC v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality Blast T20

Liam Dawson has arguably been the standout bowler for Hampshire and should be picked in fantasy teams for the MID vs HAM match. Dawson has picked up nine wickets from five matches at an economy rate of 6.35 with a four-wicket haul to his name. He has also scored 34 runs from two innings with a top score of 19.

