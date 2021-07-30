MID vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For Royal London One-Day Cup Match

Middlesex CCC will take on Hampshire Hawks in a Group A Royal London One-Day Cup fixture at the Radlett Cricket Club on Friday.

Middlesex CCC have lost their first two Royal London One-Day Cup matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group A points table. They lost to Durham Cricket by two runs in their last match. Hampshire Hawks, on the other hand, have won one out of their two Royal London One-Day Cup matches and are currently placed in fifth spot in the Group A points table. They beat Sussex by a massive 98-run margin in their last match.

MID vs HAM Probable Playing 11 Today

MID XI

Peter Handscomb (C), Ethan Bamber, Robbie White (WK), Jack Davies, Stephen Eskinazi, James Harris, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Thilan Walallawita.

HAM XI

Kyle Abbott (C), Lewis McManus, Tom Alsop (WK), Scott Currie, John Turner, Ian Holland, Joe Weatherley, James Fuller, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Felix Organ.

Match Details

MID vs HAM, Group A, Royal London One-Day Cup

Date and Time: 30th July 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Radlett Cricket Club is overall a good batting wicket. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. Batting first and putting runs on the board should be the preferred option at the venue. The average first innings score on this ground is 288 runs.

Today’s MID vs HAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Robbie White: White has been in brilliant form with the bat, scoring 102 runs at an average of 51 in two Royal London One-Day Cup matches. He is also the leading run-scorer for Middlesex this season.

Batsmen

Felix Organ: The 22-year old has been in decent form with both the bat and ball this season. He has scored 33 runs at a strike rate of 70.21 and also picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.23.

Peter Handscomb: The Middlesex CCC skipper has been a consistent performer with the bat for his side. Handscomb has scored 79 runs at a strike rate of 94.04 in two Royal London One-Day Cup matches. He is surely a must-pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

James Fuller: The South African-born New Zealand cricketer has been impressive with both the bat and ball this season. He has scored 81 runs at a strike rate of 142.10 and also picked up a wicket in his two outings.

Luke Hollman: Hollman can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming Royal London One-Day Cup match. He has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of just 4.68 while scoring 14 runs in two matches.

Bowlers

Scott Currie: Currie has bowled exceptionally well in the last two matches, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.80. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can scalp wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Ethan Bamber: Bamber has been in decent form with the ball in the last couple of matches, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.13. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in MID vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Scott Currie (HAM) - 154 points

James Fuller (HAM) - 151 points

Robbie White (MID) - 139 points

Felix Organ (HAM) - 123 points

Jack Davies (MID) - 118 points

Important stats for MID vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

James Fuller: 81 runs and one wicket in two matches; SR - 142.10 and ER - 6.00

Robbie White: 102 runs in two matches; SR - 67.54

Felix Organ: 33 runs and three wickets in two matches; SR - 70.21 and ER - 5.23

Ethan Bamber: 10 runs and three wickets in two matches; SR - 45.45 and ER - 6.13

Scott Currie: Four wickets in two matches; ER - 7.80

MID vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London One-Day Cup)

MID vs HAM Dream11 Prediction - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Alsop, Peer Handscomb, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Luke Hollman, Tim Murtagh, Kyle Abbott, Scott Currie.

Captain: Stephen Eskinazi. Vice-captain: Joe Weatherley.

MID vs HAM Dream11 Prediction - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Robbie White, Peer Handscomb, Felix Organ, Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Weatherley, James Harris, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Kyle Abbott, Ethan Bamber, Scott Currie.

Captain: Peer Handscomb. Vice-captain: James Fuller.

Edited by Samya Majumdar